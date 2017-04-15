Father fined for spanking daughter, 15

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A father has been slapped with a fine for spanking his 15-year-old daughter as a way to discipline her for what he deemed inappropriate behaviour.

David Nathan Jones, 36, of Fort Nelson, B.C., was fined $300, plus a $90 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to assault in High Prairie provincial court April 3.

“He grabbed a willow stick and hit her on the bum,” Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook said, noting it was one strike.

The daughter contravened house policy, he added.

“He found some photos of her naked on an online dating site that also includes photos of naked men,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Living away from the family in the High Prairie area, the father was remorseful and apologized to the daughter for the incident that occurred May 16, 2016.

“I pleaded guilty because I felt I did wrong with my child,” Jones said.

The judge reminded Jones that parents can’t use physical force to discipline children that was common and acceptable generations ago.

“They can’t get mad and use a weapon,” Judge J.R. McIntosh said.

“When I was a child, it was appropriate. It’s absolutely clear, parents can’t do that now.”

Shook noted the father and daughter have dealt with the issue.

“This is not a case where violence was employed,” Shook said.

“He was in a position of trust, which is aggravating.”

By law, the judge ordered Jones to provide DNA samples to authorities.

Both the Crown and duty counsel agreed that probation would be appropriate, but the judged decided a fine would send the message to the father and any other parents.