Fastball league revived

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Play ball!

Men’s fastball will be played this year in the South Peace starting June 5.

About a dozen interested players met May 18 at Smitty’s Restaurant and formed the Big Lakes Men’s Fastball league. The league replaces the former High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League, which folded before the start of the 2013 season.

Five teams expressed interest in joining the league: Driftpile, Gift Lake Oldtimers, Gift Lake Sluggers, Peavine Rangers, and Whitefish Hawks. The Oldtimers have since decided to not field a team.

Each team will play 12 games beginning June 5. There will be no league playoffs. Instead, a year-end tournament will be held to decide the champion.

Glenn Laderoute, who called the meeting, was elected league president. Richard Laboucan is vice-president and Kark Giroux secretary.

Driftpile and Whitefish will play their home games in High Prairie at Jaycee Park. Reps from both teams commended the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board for the excellent job they do in maintaining the diamonds. Teams also expressed a desire to play in High Prairie because of the available amenities.

Action starts Monday, June 5 when Gift Lake plays Whitefish in High Prairie. The other game sees Driftpile at Peavine.

All games start at 7 p.m.