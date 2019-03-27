Fashion show highlights celebration

Leaders of the Native Friendship Centre accept a special gift. Left-right, are Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association capacity manager Deborah Munroe-Coburn, Native Friendship Centre board treasurer Belinda Willier and interim executive director Kelly Chalifoux.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre celebrated its 40 years with festivities on March 22.



Several guest speakers thanked the Friendship Centre for their dedicated work for the region.



“You provide a service that people need and want,” Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.



“It’s a valuable resource for our communities.”



Peavine Metis Settlement council chair Ken Noskey echoes those words.



“You’re doing a wonderful job,” Noskey says. “Friendship is important. “What you do is critical to bring people together.”



The local board received a special gift from the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association.



“The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre shows respect and honour of Indigenous customs and beliefs,” ANFCA capacity manager Deborah Munroe-Coburn says.



“The Friendship Centre has honoured the belief of supporting unity among all Indigenous people and responds to the needs of the community it has served for 40 years.”



Wilf and Rose Willier were recognized a two of the founders of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, which opened on Feb. 16, 1979.



A fashion show at the anniversary celebration featured traditional Indigenous dress. The show was directed by Angeline Jaycox, instructor for the women’s healing program and youth group.