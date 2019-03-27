Fashion show highlights celebration

Leaders of the Native Friendship Centre accept a special gift. Left-right, are Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association capacity manager Deborah Munroe-Coburn, Native Friendship Centre board treasurer Belinda Willier and interim executive director Kelly Chalifoux.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre celebrated its 40 years with festivities on March 22.

Several guest speakers thanked the Friendship Centre for their dedicated work for the region.

“You provide a service that people need and want,” Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.

“It’s a valuable resource for our communities.”

Peavine Metis Settlement council chair Ken Noskey echoes those words.

“You’re doing a wonderful job,” Noskey says. “Friendship is important. “What you do is critical to bring people together.”

The local board received a special gift from the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association.

“The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre shows respect and honour of Indigenous customs and beliefs,” ANFCA capacity manager Deborah Munroe-Coburn says.

“The Friendship Centre has honoured the belief of supporting unity among all Indigenous people and responds to the needs of the community it has served for 40 years.”

Wilf and Rose Willier were recognized a two of the founders of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, which opened on Feb. 16, 1979.

A fashion show at the anniversary celebration featured traditional Indigenous dress. The show was directed by Angeline Jaycox, instructor for the women’s healing program and youth group.

  • Yvonne Andrews enjoys modelling an embroidered wolf pattern ribbon shirt and skirt at the centre’s fashion show.
  • Juanita Bastien models a modern-style moose hide zip-front jacket in a fashion show at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.
  • Men and women modelled clothing. Blaine Cunningham wears a moose hide shirt-jacket at the fashion show. It was traditionally sewn.
  • Dressed head to toe, Amy Jaycox wears a traditional Mahican ribbon jacket and beaded Turtle Clan mukluks with fox trim.
  • Amy Jaycox wears a Mohecan Turtle Clan hand-painted dress in a fashion show at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.
  • Alvin Laboucan models a beaded Cree vest made by his kokum 40 years ago.
  • Marcella Nahachick models a traditional sweat dress ladies wear in sweat lodges. She also wears moccasin slippers.
  • Taylor Jaycox wears a beaded deer hide dress at the fashion show. The dress is worn during ceremonial dancing.
  • Danny Severson wears a concho moose hide vest at the fashion show. He also wears wears lace-front mukluks.
  • Taylor Jaycox wears a modern-style ribbon skirt and matching shirt in a fashion show at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

