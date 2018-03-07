Farmers won’t require sea can permits

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Regulations to locate sea cans in Big Lakes County have been finalized.



At its regular meeting Feb. 28, council adopted a bylaw to regulate placement of the items.



Although no submissions were received at the Feb. 14 public hearing, South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart questioned why development permits are required in the agricultural district for farming operations.



However, she was reassured in the bylaw that a permit is not required for a sea can on a farm, in an agriculture district.



“We don’t need a permit for a sea can on a farm,” Stewart said.



“I just want to make sure [the bylaw states that].”



Requirements were outlined in a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“The bylaw outlines where a permit is not required. . .buildings for raising or production of any cultivated crops, livestock or dairy products. . .where use of buildings is auxiliary to the use of the land itself,” she wrote in her report.



Stewart says she received several questions and concerns from residents who were uncertain if permits were required for sea cans in agricultural areas.



“I can see it in hamlets and residential areas, but it does not make sense for a farm,” Stewart.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell called the permit and fees a “money grab”.



Stewart agreed.



However, one council member questioned what the fuss was all about.



“What’s the big deal about getting a permit?” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“We don’t charge an arm and a leg and municipalities all over have permits.”