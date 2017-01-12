Farmer fears tax will hurt industry

Richard Froese

South Peace News

One local farmer fears agriculture will significantly suffer with the new carbon tax implemented by the Alberta government on Jan. 1, 2017.

“It’s going to have a huge impact and increase our costs,” says Sieg Holleis, a grain and beef producer, who farms southwest of High Prairie.

“Everything we do is going to cost more and that will affect the broader economy.

“We can’t pass the costs on to the consumer.”

He predicts it will weaken Alberta agriculture in the markets.

“I honestly believe that, with the carbon tax, along with other foolishness and rising costs by the NDP government, we’ll come to a point where we can’t compete with the USA and our feeder cattle will move there,” Holleis says.

“There’s a good chance that we won’t have feeder cattle in 10 years on our farm, along with many other producers in Alberta.”

Created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, the tax in Alberta’s Climate Change Plan adds a levy to heating and transportation fuels such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas and propane, states information from the government website.

Certain fuels, such as marked gas and diesel used on farms, are exempt from the levy.

However, the levy for gasoline is 4.49 cents per litre in 2017 and 6.73 cents in 2018, and other rates for diesel, propane, and natural gas.

The Alder Ridge farmer suggests the carbon tax will make agriculture less profitable.

“I have put capital investments on hold,” Holleis says.

Further, he feels the carbon tax will also hurt the Alberta producers in the global market.

“We are competing with countries with lower production costs and no carbon tax,” Holleis says.

“We won’t be able to compete on the international market.”

Costs of fuel, transportation and freight will all add further expenses.

The levy doesn’t apply directly to consumer purchases of electricity.