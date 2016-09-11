Family-owned Eiserman Meats

Katrina Owens

Hunting Supplement

If you do not have the means to personally process your wild game meats, fret not because Eiserman Meats in Slave Lake will do it for you.

The Leader popped by the family-owned business and got the low-down on how they’ve been helping hunters for 30 years.

“They can bring their animals quartered, skinned, cleaned and we’ll turn it into whatever they require,” says owner Russell Eiserman. “A lot of people like sausages and jerky.”

Prices vary by weight and Eiserman says he sticks well within usual market costs.

“We price by pound.” he says. “An average moose cut, wrapped and turned into sausages and jerky cost around $450.”

According to Eiserman, his meat plant is a ‘Class 5’ establishment, which means it can process year-round.

“The customers can bring their meat in whenever and we can help them out,” he says. “We don’t do long term storage, but we give people 30 days to pick up their orders.”

Eiserman adds, “We have a lot of room for a lot of meat – but before they come we like to get a heads up so we know what’s coming and to get ahead of the game.”

Aside from processing wild game meats, Eiserman’s offers over-the-counter meat sales, including beer, pork, poultry, seafood, and has a fresh deli with a variety of cheeses. In addition to that, Eiserman’s sells home-made beef, elk and buffalo sausage, dry garlic ribs, pepperoni, jerky and other smoked meats.

Russell Eiserman can be reached at 780-849-5507.