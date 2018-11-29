Family games added to Light-Up celebrations

An exciting addition to High Prairie Light-Up celebrations this year are the family and youth games.



All sorts of fun from ice turkey or ice chicken bowling, milk jug curling, to snowshoe races highlight the evening. Look forward to tug-o-war, ring toss games, ball throwing games, a glow in the dark soccer game, and more.



Not to mention free hotdogs, hot chocolate and popcorn!



This year, the High Prairie Community Beautification Association has partnered with Alberta Health Services, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce, and Marigold Enterprises to hold outdoor games at the Marigold [old Turbo gas station] parking lot.



“We have heard for many years there is little to do after the official ‘lighting up’ for older youth and families, except visit Santa at the fire hall,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



“This year we decided to give it a try. Thankfully, several parties have shown interest to make this happen.”



The family games start at about 7:15 p.m. and end about 9:30 p.m.



Colette Elko, health promotion facilitator, High Prairie, says the games are a perfect match for AHS’s healthy communities approach and having physical activities included in the Light-Up events.



Local volunteers, Coyote Acres 4-H club members, E.W. Pratt High School students, and AHS staff will be leading the games and activities.



“Alberta Health Services’ mission is Healthy Albertans. Healthy Communities. Together. The local AHS Public Health team’s partnership with Beautification supports AHS’s healthy community approach: building healthy communities by creating environments that support making the healthier choice the easier choice,” says Elko.



“These games and activities showcase just how easy and important it is to stay active in the winter,” she adds. “Being physically active is an important part of your health. It can help you control your weight, reduce stress, lower your risk of disease, and give you more energy to enjoy life.”



The chamber of commerce is involved in providing hotdogs and hot chocolate.



“We are pleased to be able to join this community event,” says chamber president Barry Sharkawi.



“The chamber wants to be more involved in the community and this is a good way to showcase we support community events.



“We encourage everyone to come out.”



Marigold is providing the popcorn and site in its continued effort to be part of the community.



“We are pleased to be able to provide a site for the games, and think this will be a great addition to Light-Up,” says Marigold’s program co-ordinator, Joanne Miller.



“Our association is excited about adding this event to festivities,” says Clegg. “I encourage everyone to attend.”



Select Rentals is providing lights at the site free of charge.



All games are subject to change.