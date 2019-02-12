Family Day fun all around the South Peace

Following is a lineup of activities on the Family Day weekend. Please attend as many as you can, enjoy, and thank the organizers and sponsors. Please see southpeacenews.com for updates.
Faust
Location: Faust [Old NLC Building].
Date: Feb. 15-17 [Friday to Sunday].
Time: Various times.
Events: Much Music Dance Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday events include snowshoe races, bannock on a stick and tea, 3-on-3 hockey games, snow spray art, human bowling, horse and sleigh rides, a round dance, fireworks and more. Sunday includes a scavenger hunt.
Remarks: Enjoy fun-filled days with various activities. Please contact Lisa Giroux at [780] 868-1987 for exact times of events, or further inquiries.
Enilda
Location: Enilda W.I. Hall.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Events: Free pancake breakfast.
Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Activities will also be held all morning. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.
Enilda
Location: Enilda Mud Bowl.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.
Time: Starting at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Events: Bowling.
Remarks: Enilda Mud Bowl opens the alley at a special rate of only $2 per game. Please, a maximum of two games per group. Shoe rental is extra.
High Prairie
Location: High Prairie Agriplex.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Events: Thundering Hooves Gymkhana from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Prairie Cattle Penners from 2-5 p.m.; Lakeside Roping from 6-9 p.m.
Remarks: Attend to enjoy the skills the riders have practiced hundreds of hours to perfect. The kitchen will be open all day. Admission is free. Riders, there is also no entry fee to participate in any of the events. Helmets, please, for riders 14 years of age and under.
Triangle
Location: Triangle PTA Grounds.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.
Time: Starting at 1 p.m.
Events: Hayrides and toboggan hill.
Remarks: Enjoy quality family time with these family-oriented activities. Enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers, and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to bring your own sled and enjoy the toboggan hill.
Faust
Location: Faust Fire Hall.
Date: Monday, Feb. 18.
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Events: Free pancake breakfast.
Remarks: Big Lakes FCSS and the Faust Fire Department will be hosting a free pancake breakfast, door prizes and activities.
Grouard
Location: Grouard Fire Hall.
Date: Monday, Feb. 18.
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Events: Free barbecue, family activities.
Remarks: Enjoy a delicious lunch and get ready to win several door prizes and enjoy several family activities. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS and the Grouard Fire Department.
High Prairie
Location: HP Fire Hall.
Date: Monday, Feb. 18.
Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Events: Free pancake breakfast and children’s activities.
Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast and visit with friends and family while the children take part in children’s activities. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS, the High Prairie Fire Department, and High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.
High Prairie
Location: HP Golden Age Club.
Date: Monday, Feb. 18.
Time: 1-3 p.m.
Events: Seniors only cribbage tournament.
Remarks: Attend and test your skills, and see if the cards fall your way. Prizes awarded and beverages provided. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.
Joussard
Location: Joussard Community Association Hall.
Date: Monday, Feb. 18.
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Events: Free pancake breakfast.
Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Activities will also be held all morning. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.
Joussard
Location: Joussard Homesteaders Hall.
Date: Monday, Feb. 18.
Time: Starts at 11:30 a.m.
Events: Cribbage.
Remarks: Big Lakes FCSS and Joussard Homesteaders will be hosting the cribbage tournament.
Kinuso
Location: Kinuso Fire Hall.
Date: Monday, Feb. 18.
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Events: Free pancake breakfast and activities.
Remarks: Big Lakes FCSS and the Kinuso Fire department will be hosting the breakfast. Enjoy other activities with prizes awarded.