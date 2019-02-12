Family Day fun all around the South Peace

Last year, breakfast was delicious with pancakes at the High Prairie Legion Hall for the Palisoc family. Left-right, are Scarlett Palisoc, 3, Samantha Palisoc, Jean Palisoc, and Arianna Palisoc, 5.

Following is a lineup of activities on the Family Day weekend. Please attend as many as you can, enjoy, and thank the organizers and sponsors. Please see southpeacenews.com for updates.

Faust

Location: Faust [Old NLC Building].

Date: Feb. 15-17 [Friday to Sunday].

Time: Various times.

Events: Much Music Dance Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday events include snowshoe races, bannock on a stick and tea, 3-on-3 hockey games, snow spray art, human bowling, horse and sleigh rides, a round dance, fireworks and more. Sunday includes a scavenger hunt.

Remarks: Enjoy fun-filled days with various activities. Please contact Lisa Giroux at [780] 868-1987 for exact times of events, or further inquiries.

Enilda

Location: Enilda W.I. Hall.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Activities will also be held all morning. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.

Enilda

Location: Enilda Mud Bowl.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Events: Bowling.

Remarks: Enilda Mud Bowl opens the alley at a special rate of only $2 per game. Please, a maximum of two games per group. Shoe rental is extra.

High Prairie

Location: High Prairie Agriplex.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Events: Thundering Hooves Gymkhana from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Prairie Cattle Penners from 2-5 p.m.; Lakeside Roping from 6-9 p.m.

Remarks: Attend to enjoy the skills the riders have practiced hundreds of hours to perfect. The kitchen will be open all day. Admission is free. Riders, there is also no entry fee to participate in any of the events. Helmets, please, for riders 14 years of age and under.

Mothers and their children enjoy a hay wagon ride at Triangle last year. Left-right are Alaina Stecik, 5, Crystal Stecik, and Jase Stecik, 3, of High Prairie, and Holter Lefthand, 8, Cristal Lefthand, and Johnny Lefthand, 6, all of Salt Prairie. Triangle certainly celebrated Family Day the old-fashioned way.

Triangle

Location: Triangle PTA Grounds.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17.

Time: Starting at 1 p.m.

Events: Hayrides and toboggan hill.

Remarks: Enjoy quality family time with these family-oriented activities. Enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers, and hot chocolate. Don’t forget to bring your own sled and enjoy the toboggan hill.

Faust

Location: Faust Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 18.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast.

Remarks: Big Lakes FCSS and the Faust Fire Department will be hosting a free pancake breakfast, door prizes and activities.

Abbygail Gladue-Halcrow, 9, enjoys sliding on a pile of snow outside the Grouard Fire Hall last year.

Grouard

Location: Grouard Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 18.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Events: Free barbecue, family activities.

Remarks: Enjoy a delicious lunch and get ready to win several door prizes and enjoy several family activities. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS and the Grouard Fire Department.

High Prairie

Location: HP Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 18.

Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast and children’s activities.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast and visit with friends and family while the children take part in children’s activities. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS, the High Prairie Fire Department, and High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

High Prairie

Location: HP Golden Age Club.

Date: Monday, Feb. 18.

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Events: Seniors only cribbage tournament.

Remarks: Attend and test your skills, and see if the cards fall your way. Prizes awarded and beverages provided. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.

Joussard

Location: Joussard Community Association Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 18.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast.

Remarks: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with friends, family and neighbours. Activities will also be held all morning. Sponsored by Big Lakes FCSS.

Ready for pancakes and sausages? Volunteers were ready to serve at Joussard last year. Left-right are Finn Marko, Abby Napora, and Jennifer Marko.

Joussard

Location: Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 18.

Time: Starts at 11:30 a.m.

Events: Cribbage.

Remarks: Big Lakes FCSS and Joussard Homesteaders will be hosting the cribbage tournament.

Kinuso

Location: Kinuso Fire Hall.

Date: Monday, Feb. 18.

Time: 9-11 a.m.

Events: Free pancake breakfast and activities.

Remarks: Big Lakes FCSS and the Kinuso Fire department will be hosting the breakfast. Enjoy other activities with prizes awarded.