Families have fun on frozen pond

Three generations of the Cunningham family of Joussard, enjoy a day of ice fishing. Left-right, are Shanda Cunningham, Marley Cunningham, 6, Vincent Cunningham, grandfather Wayne Cunningham, and Boston Cunningham, 4.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Frozen fun for the whole family was part the second annual Ice Fishing Festival at Joussard on Feb. 16.



“We had about 100 people this year,” says Meghan Payne, executive director of the Lesser Slave Watershed Council, which organized the event.



She says the event attracted 54 children, 45 adults and 18 volunteers.



Before and after ice fishing on Lesser Slave Lake, activities were also held at Joussard Community Hall.



“Last year we had about 80 people and about 45 of them went out and tried fishing,” Payne says.



“Because of the cold weather last year we had more people taking advantage of the activities in the hall.”



The event was held in conjunction with Alberta’s Free Family Fishing Weekend as part of Family Day.



“I think this brought people out to our event who wouldn’t normally buy fishing licenses and go out regularly,” Payne says.



“I spoke to a woman from Sucker Creek who came out with her family to try ice fishing for the first time as well as a family who travelled from Grande Prairie to enjoy the day with us.



“I heard a lot of positive comments about the event and received many thanks from the kids at the end of the day.”



Other people came from as far away as Hythe and Fort St. John.



About four fish were caught for keeps, Payne says.



Organizers thank the 18 volunteers who helped make the day a big success, she says.



“We look forward to planning another event for February 2020,” Payne says.



The Joussard Community Association, Tolko, Big Lakes County, High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, Alberta Conservation Association, Peavey Mart, Glamour and Gear, Peavine Inn, DeSIGNS by Tam and BW Rentals also supported the event.