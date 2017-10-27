Fall festival plants seed for community garden

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plenty of colour and fun for all ages attracted several children and families to the High Prairie Community Garden Fall Festival at the Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds on Oct. 14.

The event was created to raise funds for a community garden planned for 2018 by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

“We had a very successful event and the money raised certainly will help us move forward to establish a community garden in High Prairie,” says Jennifer Anderson, who initiated and organized the first-time event.

“Everyone had a good time and that’s great.

“We are not exactly sure the number of people who came out, but we are definitely pleased with the attendance,” Anderson says.

As the community garden project flourishes, organizers also want the fall festival to grow as well.

“We want to make it an annual event,” Anderson says.

“So many people told us they were excited for next year.

“With such a good turnout and the positive comments from the community, I know we will be back next year with more games and more ideas.”