Falcons’ wings clipped by Saints

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No matter how good your defence is, sooner or later you have to score some points.

The visiting Slave Lake Falcons mustered only seven points in a 37-7 loss to the defending champion St. Andrew’ Saints Jan. 4 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division action.

The Saints took control early and cruised to victory. They led 9-0 after one quarter, 22-2 at the half and 29-2 after three quarters.

The Saints spread the wealth around as eight players scored. Katrina Gauchier led the way with 16 points, Ella Deering added five and Madison Price four. Macey Shaw and Daisy Porisky scored three points each, while Kendyl Backs, Kensie Herben and Finn Marko added two points each.

Jade Huzidos, Hannah Genoway and Keyarra Sound each netted a two-point basket for the Falcons while Starla Gullion added a free throw.

Next action for St. Andrew’s is Jan. 11 when they travel crosstown to meet the 4-0 Prairie River River Raiders