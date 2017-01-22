Falcons, Vipers split

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons and Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers split a pair of Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League games Jan. 11.

In Girl’s Division play, GPV won 31-8 while in Boy’s Division play the Falcons won 32-30.

Nine different players scored in the GPV win, led by Jenna Brulotte and Hannah Sasseville with six points each for the 1-4 Vipers.

Starla Gullion led St. Francis [0-5] with four points, as the first-year team continues to struggle scoring. They have scored only 39 points in five games.

In the boy’s game, the Falcons received 12 points from Turin Stecyk and six from Tristan Midbo to lead their charge.

The Vipers, who led 26-24 after three quarters, were led by Dorian Adams’ 15 points while David Rebamonte added four.