Extra grace granted taxpayers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County landowners will get more time to pay their late taxes.



At its regular meeting March 27, council adopted changes to the penalties bylaw to extend the late deadline.



“We’re trying to add clarity to what the bylaw says,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



A penalty rate of 7.5 per cent will be added to outstanding taxes after the last business day in June, the policy states.



A rate of 14.5 per cent will be added to unpaid taxes after the last business day in January.



A business day is Monday to Friday, except statutory holidays, the bylaw reads.



At its regular meeting March 13, many councillors said deadlines are confusing when they fall on a weekend. Some agreed the deadlines be delayed to the next business day without penalty.



Payments by cheque must be dated and stamped no later thnt the stated due date, the policy says.



If mailed, the envelope must have a Canada Post postmark no later than the stated due date.



Payments made by telephone banking or internet banking must be received by Big Lakes County by the stated due date.



Electronic transmission date of record from the customer’s bank to the credit of Big Lakes County bank account will be accepted as the date the customer’s payment is received by the county.



Penalty rates remain the same since they were last updated in 2016, Nanninga says.



County ratepayers will receive a tax information sheet with their tax notices in May.