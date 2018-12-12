‘Explosive’ matter arises

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



Alberta’s RCMP are very concerned over the amount of dynamite stored on Alberta farms.



From November 2017 to October 2018, the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit recovered a substantial amount of commercial explosives including: 25 kg of Geogel, 205 sticks of dynamite, eight slurry explosives, 233 detonators, 1 1/2 rolls [approximately 750 metres long] of detonator cord, and one bag of cordite from the Second World War.



“Explosives and detonators that are not disposed of properly are extremely dangerous and surprisingly common on Alberta properties,” says Cpl. Paul Zanon, Explosives Disposal Unit, Alberta RCMP.



Historic rules gave Alberta farmers easy access to dynamite and as a result there is a large quantity of explosives that remain forgotten on properties.



“Please remember that no matter how old an explosive is, it is still extremely dangerous,” says Zanon.



“We want Albertans to be safe and the safest thing to do is to call us.”



Anyone who finds explosives or detonators should contact their local police immediately. Providing a picture and an approximate age is helpful.



Zanon adds citizens are reminded not to move or touch explosives.



The RCMP EDU is trained to safely dispose of explosives and detonators. There is no cost to the public for the service.