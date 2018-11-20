Expanded HP Light-Up offering more family fun

SPN Staff

Many new activities are being added to High Prairie Light-Up this year including family games, a road hockey game and celebrity chili cookoff.



The High Prairie Community Beautification Association and several community partners are holding the additional events throughout town.



The big addition is family games, to be held on the Marigold property [old Turbo gas station]. Beautification and Alberta Health Services are holding games, which tentatively include ice turkey or ice chicken bowling, milk jug curling, Santa hat ring toss, snowman shootout, snowball toss into baskets, chunk of coal toss into rings, snow darts, showshoe races, sled pull races, glow in the dark soccer, and more.



“As wonderful as our celebration is, we have heard there is not much to do after the Santa Claus Parade and turning on the lights,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



“This year, we will attempt to provide people something fun to do. We hope it will keep people in town longer to shop and enjoy festivities.”



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce is giving away free hot chocolate and hotdogs at the location, and Marigold is providing free popcorn.



“All we need now is for the weatherman to co-operate,” says Clegg.



As well, a road hockey game, organized by the High Prairie RCMP, will be held between the Golden Age Club and Sports Palace arena in the parking lot. The RCMP will play a team of first responders. It is hoped if enough Elks Pro Rodeo Queens are in town, they can challenge the RCMP is a short celebrity game.



One, and possibly two chili cookoffs, are planned.



There is a Christmas bazaar being held downtown and the High Prairie and District Museum is opening so people can see the Christmas presents and decorations of yesteryear.



The Santa Claus Parade returns this year. Entries are asked to gather across from Victory Life Church at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6:45 p.m. with Light-Up ceremonies starting at 7 p.m. at the old log tourist booth. After the switch is flipped to turn on the lights, the High Prairie Fire Hall opens so children can visit Santa.



More details on all events will be published next week.