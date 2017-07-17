E.W. Pratt graduating class celebrates 2017 commencement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Reaching a major educational milestone, 62 graduating students of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie were under the spotlight during commencement ceremonies June 30.

And so the Adventure Begins was the theme for the class.

“Adventure is defined as excitement and a willingness to do new things,” principal Jamie Babcock says.

“There is a sense of excitement in your life now.”

Class valedictorian Jessica Smith expressed an optimistic outlook about her classmates.

“I do, however, have faith that each and every one of us will find where we want to go, what we want to do and what we want to be the rest of our lives as we are all on the verge of adulthood,” says Smith, who addressed an audience of parents, families, friends and teachers in the gymnasium.

Several students were honoured with special awards.

Brandon McNabb received the Premier’s Citizenship Award as one of three honours he accepted. He also won the school’s Dan Sloan Athletic Dedication Award and the Lynn Edwards Sports Award.

Jessica Smith won the Valedictorian Bursary of $300 from the High Prairie School Division local of the Alberta Teachers’ Association as the top academic student.

Kevin Vuong won the Salutatorian Bursary of $200 from the High Prairie School Division local of the Alberta Teachers’ Association as the second top academic student.

Harmony Cunning- ham won the Annah and Edward (E.W.) Pratt Award, sponsored by the St. Mark’s Anglican Church, for a student involved in the community, with special talents and contributes to school activities.

Morgan Beamish won the Unsung Hero Award, presented to a student who works diligently on studies.

Sara Hill won the Spartan Award, presented to a student who shows excellent citizenship and school spirit, and is positive and encouraging.

Montana Blackwell won the Horizon Award, presented to a student who enhances his or her future primarily through greater diligence towards school.

Students were congratulated and encouraged by school and community leaders.

“Trust in your ability to figure things out, you’ve managed to get this far,” says Babcock, who completed three years as principal of Pratt.

“Remind yourself of your strengths and talents and abilities and have confidence in yourself.”

High Prairie School Division officials expressed words of wisdom.

“You are the only person who can make your choices in life,” says Trustee Joyce Dvornek of High Prairie.

“You must do the things that are right for you, but take the time to come to a decision that is, after all, your choice.”

Supt. Laura Poloz congratulated the students on behalf of the school division.

Municipal leaders also acknowledged the graduates on behalf of local citizens.

“The future is as bright as you want it to be,” says Town of High Prairie acting mayor Brian Gilroy, who spoke for the absent Mayor Linda Cox.

“You have such potential; nothing is impossible.”

He further urged the young adults to fulfill their calling in life and to be a trailblazer for the future.

“I can see you building a strong Canada,” says Gilroy as Canada celebrates its 150th birthday in 2017.

Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews added his remarks.

“Grads, never forget the ones who got you to this stage in your life; they are also the ones who will always be there for you in the future,” Matthews says.

He urged the grads to persevere and forge ahead.

“We don’t know today what that future will bring, but you can be guaranteed it will have its ups and downs, success, failures, good times, bad times,” Matthews says.

“It’s up to each of you to decide what you do with those challenges.

“You will have help, if needed, but the final choice is yours.”

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee expressed congratulations from the Province of Alberta.

“I have every confidence that your education will provide you with a strong foundation to build from and build upon,” Larivee says.

“Putting into practice all that you’ve learned here will empower you to fulfill you potential, realize your dreams and guide you through whatever challenges lie ahead.

“As you take the next step towards whatever future you are building for yourself, remember that you will also be building our province’s future.”

A letter of congratulations from federal Peace River Westlock MP Arnold Viersen was read by mistress of ceremonies Emily Okemow, a student who completed Grade 10.

“Go forward in confidence,” Viersen stated.

Students acknowledged their thanks as each presented a rose to a special person during the ceremony. Tanielle Crooks and Sara Hill explained the meaning and tradition.