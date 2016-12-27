Evil Letters for Santa

Editor’s note: South Peace News asked students in Brenda Wenzel’s Grade 4 class at High Prairie Elementary School to write letters to Santa. However, they had to pretend they were “evil” characters in a fairy tale or cartoon and tell Santa why they still deserved a present. Please enjoy!

Dear Santa,

I’m Grumpy Cat from the show, movie and book. Everybody thinks I’m mean and grumpy but this is not true. I was dropped on my face when I was a kitten. I’m actually very sad, not grumpy. I’m just very misunderstood. I’m just very sad because my face is so ugly and no one wants to be my friend. When people are mean to me I get mean back. So that’s why everybody thinks I am so mean and grumpy. I just want someone to love me. Please, just being me a little girl that will think I’m cute and love me or a plastic surgeon. Please, please, Santa.

Sincerely,

Grumpy Cat.

[Teagan Barnes-Roberts]

Dear Santa,

You are speaking to Heathcliff the cat. You have probably been watching me like crazy because I’ve been playing quite a lot of pranks. I am famous for having the most milk. I am very sorry I was selfish. I just wanted to be on the cover of magazines and on TV with all the pretty kitties. I shouldn’t be famous because I actually steal all of the milk. I was only stealing the milk because these other cats were calling me poor, so that made me get depressed and mad. So that’s why I started stealing other kitty’s milk. Now the cats that were calling me names were guilty and also saw me on TV and magazine covers with other pretty kitties. I would really like 1,500 million gallons of milk and my very own mansion because my daddy is so darn rude I just want to live in my own mansion all by myself. I could also take a break from my mommy, too. I forgot, one thing I would like 15 gallons of extra, extra large cat treats. If you were wondering what kind I want I would like every single kind there is. I’m sorry, I promise this is the last thing I want. I would like that silly cat to leave me alone. She is not so friendly and she always is bugging me so please make her stop. She also says, “You wouldn’t hurt a little baby girl, would you?” Then the other cats behind her say, “Would you, Heathcliff, would you?” She’s just bugging me like crazy. I am very, very greedy this year but can I also ask for a lock but I only need a lock if I get the mansion. If I don’t have a lock, Sally would just walk in and bug me. Merry Christmas! Tis the season to be meowy!

Sincerely,

Heathcliff.

[Brooke Keay]

Dear Santa,

Bonjour, mon ami! I’m the Grinch from the movie The Grinch. I am a green, hairy, unhappy Grinch. You might heave heard of me from the people in Whoville. Don’t listen to them. They don’t know me that well. Santa, listen here. I’m famous for trying to steal Christmas and also for lying to children. I’m so, so, so sorry for all that stuff I said and for what I did to the Christmas presents. I was just jealous because I don’t have a family to celebrate Christmas with me and I was made fun of for looking different. I was such a jerk. I’m a good guy now and I’m trying to be good and keep my anger in. I do not like being on the naughty list any more. I’m so, so, sorry. Santa, I need to say something to you and I hope you get this for me for Christmas. So, for Christmas I would like a car, truck, or a different kind of vehicle. Cindy Lou Who would like a dollhouse. I hope we get the stuff we asked for and Santa, I wish your elves a Merry Christmas and, of course, you too. Also, of course, Merry Christmas, Mrs. Claus. I know I was a big old green, hairy, unhappy Grinch but I changed a lot. I fixed all my mistakes and changed my attitude and, most importantly, I’m not mean any more. Santa, I did not like Christmas but now I do because Cindy Lou Who showed me how to like Christmas and to enjoy Christmas without presents. Guess what, Santa, it’s not all about the presents, it’s all about family. I think I have a family, it’s Cindy Lou Who and her family. I think Cindy Lou Who deserves presents. Cindy Lou Who is so, so, so so nice and she has a kind and warm heart. Cindy Lou Who is like a little sister to me. Anyway, I need to stop writing, my hand’s getting sore. So have a nice flight and enjoy your cookies and have a Happy New Year.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Zoey Marczyk]

Dear Santa,

I am the King Pig and I’m kind of in a movie and a show. That is what I’m famous for. People will remember me because I try to steal the Angry Birds’ eggs. I will explain. OK Santa, because my pigs and I are very tired of eating mud, we wanted to steal the Angry Birds’ eggs and it doesn’t even matter because they can make more eggs. Now you know so it didn’t matter and if I proved my innocence, can I get a present? I would like a lot of food, gold and a flying machine thingy, please.

Sincerely,

King Pig.

[Lucas Billings]

Dear Santa,

I’m Gargamel from the movie Smurfs. People know me because of my powers and catching the Smurfs. People think I’m trying to hurt them or steal their blue or something like that, but I swear I just want them to be my friends. OK Santa, this is where I got misunderstood. I didn’t really try to catch the Smurfs, I just slip every time and my net always gets caught on them. It’s just a silly little mistake. The reason why I bring a net is because I like to catch butterflies for fun and I always slip in this little hole. If you forgive me and put me on your nice list I would like some Smurfs and a new cat because with Smurfs I can rule the world and I want a new cat because the one I have is really annoying. I have one question: how do you make everyone gifts before Christmas? I really hope you forgive me.

Sincerely,

Gargamel.

[Allyson Potvin]

Dear Santa,

I’m the green, mean Grinch from the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas. I’m sorry for stealing Christmas and all the kids’ presents and stockings. I am sorry for being mean to all the kids. At the end I gave back all the presents and Christmas stuff. I want a sleigh for Christmas.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Jeremiah Auger-Willier]

Dear Santa,

I’m the Queen of Hearts from Alice Through the Looking Glass. People think I’m bad because my dragon is eating people. OK Santa, sometimes I don’t realize stuff before it happens. For example, I was inside and my dragon got in and ate my guests. It’s not my fault my dragon was hungry. For Christmas I would like a puppy and a metal leash for my dragon so she doesn’t eat anyone. I promise my dragon won’t eat the puppy if you get the metal leash for my dragon.

Love,

Queen of Hearts.

[Jaiden Barton]

Dear Santa,

I’m the Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters. People know me because I was trying to hurt them by taking their rays away from them. OK, Santa Claus, I am really, really not responsible for all the ghosts in the world coming to New York. It was Rowan’s fault. I was following Rowan’s orders. I would like a fire proof suit. I am a Marshmallow, after all. Have a very sticky Christmas!

Sincerely,

Marshmallow Man.

[Dylan Hicks]

Dear Santa,

I’m the Grinch off of the movie, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. I’m supposed to be bad but I’m not bad, I’m nice. One time someone accused me of stealing a toy but I didn’t so I told the cop it was a misunderstanding and it was because someone else stole it. For Christmas I want great art stuff like paint brushes, paint and canvases or makeup or new clothes.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Darryl Stenhouse]

Dear Santa,

I’m Swiper the fox. You may have heard of me from Dora the Explorer. People know I’m stealing stuff from Dora but you never heard my story. OK Santa, I have no money and I wanted to give my son a toy. I watched them walking and I wanted to have them. Santa, for Christmas I would like a remote control car for my son.

Sincerely,

Swiper.

[Jun Jun Sharkawi]

Dear Santa,

My name is Sylvester the cat and I am from the show, Looney Toons. Characters say I like to eat tiny yellow Tweety, even some of my best pals say I like to eat Tweety! But this is all a misunderstanding. I don’t eat Tweety for fun. Oh no, Santa, like for example, when I was outside on a beautiful day I took a huge yawn and I started sputtering out tiny yellow feathers. Then I felt something in my mouth and it was Tweety! It’s not my fault Tweety doesn’t know how to fly right. It is also in my nature to eat birds. Like in all cat’s nature. Now Santa, I would like to tell you what I would want for Christmas. I would want an automatic cat food maker with liver, cat biscuits, water, coconut juice and last of all turkey in it so I don’t have to make my food.

Sincerely,

Sylvester.

[Keira Manybears]

Dear Santa,

I’m Sir Fangar the Saber-tooth Tiger off of Lego Legends of Chima. People know me for freezing other people. It’s not my fault I get sick in warm weather because of how much fur I have on my body. I freeze people to help keep me cold. For Christmas I would like a new Saber-tooth Walker to freeze land, please.

From,

Sir Fangar

[Kolten Krystal]

Dear Santa,

HI, I’m Swiper the fox! I’m famous from the show, Dora the Explorer because I caused her to get in trouble. Let me explain, Santa! I really was not stealing stuff. I was going to borrow it for a little while. I also just wanted Dora to play with me. I would like a toy plane, a bike and friends for Christmas.

From,

Swiper.

[Hayden Halcrow-Gladue]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I’m an old, grouchy green monster with no heart. I’m known for ruining Christmas. People think that I’m the one stealing all the presents from the children. They don’t know it was me dressed as Santa returning all the gifts for Christmas morning. My wish is to no longer be on the naughty list and for all the kids to have the best Christmas. I hope I’m not on the naughty list. Have a good Christmas, Santa!

From,

The Grinch.

[Jaxen Gauthier]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch from a movie. You might have heard of me but everything people said is all wrong because I didn’t do all that stuff. OK Santa, sometimes I can be a little greedy. I took the presents because the children forgot to get me a Christmas gift and I got them one each. I know right! You understand! I’m sorry I was so selfish and took all the kid’s presents but I felt left out. For Christmas I would like a new sled because my old one broke. My dog, Max, would also like a dog toy or bone to chew on. Bye, Santa Claus, 1 hope you have the best Christmas ever.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Kaycee Beeds]

Dear Santa,

Hi, I’m Rumpelstiltskin, the bad guy from the book Rumpelstiltskin. People know me because they always say I take babies for fun. People think I’m the one stealing the babies. Sure, I took two babies but I wanted to see how it felt to carry babies and to see how it will feel like a father. The ones I did it felt nice to carry and to feel like a father. When I was done that I returned the babies home to their parents. For Christmas can you bring me a family and a nice house with four big bedrooms for me and my family? Also, some never-ending diapers and a four-person car and could it be red? Could you not forget a family for me? Please, please don’t forget that! You have a Merry Christmas and all of your hard-working elves, too! Bye now! Say “Hi!” to Eddie the Elf from me. I left something on top of my tree where I live.

Sincerely,

Rumpelstiltskin.

[Neriah Auger]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch! You might have heard bad stuff about me but I am a good guy but the world thinks I am bad. OK Santa, I am a little bad but really a good guy. Those little kids bug me because they throw snowballs at me. For Christmas could I get a Shrink Ray so I could shrink my house so I could play with it.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Ryder Halcrow- Collins]

Dear Santa,

I’m the Grinch from the movie called the Grinch. I want to explain what happened. OK Santa I was only trying to help you because you took the presents to the wrong town. You mixed up the presents between Whoville and Vovouville. So I took them trying to be helpful and return them to the right people. Can I please have a Shrink Ray for Christmas?

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Dexter Keay]

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa, I’m Kylo Ren from Star Wars. People say I hurt a lot of people. OK, I am powerful but not mean. You see, I was feeling loopy so I started attacking people. My clones thought it was an order so they joined me but unfortunately lots of people died. I am truly sorry. My clones want some Nerf guns and I want the Nerf Tri Strike. Please, we are really sorry!

Sincerely,

Kylo Ren

[Cager Piley]

Hi, Santa,

I am Joker. I like to throw bombs at people. I will try to stop, but it is hard. I would like a rocket launcher for my super, duper cool truck. Also, a new machine gun for my truck. I promise to not hurt anyone anymore. I will shoot targets instead of people. Merry Christmas!

From,

The Joker.

[Aiden Caron]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I have been a bit bad last Christmas. I’ll try to be nice this year. This year, I want a heater. It is very cold up on the Whoville Mountain. A heater will be very helpful to melt the snow in my house. If you give me the heater, I’ll have a less or a cold heart. If I have the heater, I’ll not steal Christmas again. Thanks, Santa, and I’ll not steal Christmas ever again.

Sincerely,

The Grinch.

[Joe Ostermeier]

Dear Santa,

My name is Once-ler. I am the Once-ler and the main character from the Lorax. I am very sorry I cut down all the Truffula trees. For Christmas, may I please have more Truffula seeds, five cents, a nail, and the shell of a great, great, great grandfather snail? The reason I want Truffula seeds is so I can plant more Truffula trees. I want the great, great, great, grandfather snail for snail racing, the coins to build towers, and the nails to build ramps. I hope I can be on the good list instead of the naughty list.

Sincerely,

Once-ler.

[Jaylla Hesse]

Dear Santa,

I am Governor Ratcliffe from the story Pocahontas. For Christmas, I would like the king’s crown. I would like my own small land. Finally, I would like a robe. I think I should get a gift because I stopped hurting people and I think if I had my own land and the king’s crown and a robe, I would not try to hurt people. I hope you bring me the gifts and have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Governor Ratcliffe.

[Hannah Haas]

Dear Santa,

I’m Maleficent. I finally got my wings back. For Christmas, I would like red and green lights for my silky black wings and a new Christmas cloak. Finally, I would like a crystal crown. I’m sorry for cursing a spell on the princess. I think that I should get gifts because I stopped the curse. It was hard to stop the curse. I hope you bring me the gifts and have a safe flight.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

[Addyson Olanski]

Dear Santa,

I’m Plankton. I’m sorry I was so naughty all these years. All I want is a secret formula and delicious crabby patties for Christmas. If I have the secret formula, I promise not to be evil ever again. I’ll leave you a present under the tree and I’ll give you milk and cookies. I hope you have a safe flight.

Love,

Plankton.

[Amy Gordon]

Dear Santa,

I am the Big Bad Wolf. I’m from the Three Little Pigs. I would love to have a red cape, a red jacket, a candy house, and candy pigs. I deserve these because I will stop blowing houses down, and catching piggies. Can I please have it? I’ll stop everything I do bad. I hope you have a nice time building the toys for me.

From,

Big Bad Wolf,

[Zackary Vink]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. My skin is green. Santa, can I have a new bed, razor, toothbrush, glass bottles, onions, puzzles, and clothes? I feel like I deserve presents because I’m finally liking Christmas and I won’t steal presents like I did last year. I will love the people in Whoville. I hope you don’t crash your sleigh and I will try to be a better person instead of stealing Christmas. Merry Christmas!

From,

The Grinch.

[Kohen Anderson]

Dear Santa,

I’m Batman. I like fighting bad guys. I did fight Superman but that was a long time ago. I would like 10 Batarangs to save people and a grappling hook. I will never fight Superman from Christmas till I die. Hope you have a good Christmas.

From,

Batman

[Blair Masson]

Dear Santa,

I’m Batman. I am a villain and a Super Hero. When I am a villain, I fight Superman and when I am a Super Hero I fight villains. So can I have a new cape and a new suit, too, and new Batarangs and Bat bombs, too, so I can fight villains and so they don’t think that I am a weakling? I hope you have a great Christmas, too.

From,

Batman.

[Logan Bruder]

Dear Santa,

I’m Gothel from Tangled. I locked Rapunzel in a tower. I really want hair dye and some makeup so I can look younger. I want a new mirror because mine is crooked. I think that I deserve these things because I have been good for the past years since Rapunzel has gotten out. If I get hair dye and makeup, I would not need Rapunzel to make me look younger.

Your Friend,

Gothel.

[Tegan Laughlin]

Dear Santa,

I am Joker. I live in a jail cell. When I get out of the jail cell, I live in a school bus. For Christmas, I would like a joy buzzer, rocket launcher and tasers. I deserve them. I’ll make you a deal. If I get the gifts, I won’t hurt anyone.

Sincerely,

The Joker.

[Tarek Laurin]

Dear Santa,

I’m Gothel from Tangled. I locked Rapunzel up in a tower. I want some food so I don’t have to go out and get some, and some makeup to look younger. I will stop locking Rapunzel up in the tower. I deserve these presents because I need them. I will let Rapunzel out of the tower. Hope you have a great Christmas.

Sincerely,

Gothel.

[Sasha Gauchier]

Dear Santa,

I am Shere Khan. I am from the movie The Jungle Book. I have been bad and I have been chasing people. I am just so hungry. I just want some real food and a big, comfy pillow for Christmas. I will change and not chase any people to eat. How are you doing in the North Pole? Hope you have a great Christmas.

From,

Shere Khan.

[Kashton Davison]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch. I hate Christmas but I want to change. I will tell you later in the letter. I would like unlimited presents. You probably won’t do that, that’s OK, though. I would also like to live in a hole under your workshop. I think I deserve these presents because I haven’t eaten any metal, not anything weird. I’ve eaten normal food. Merry Christmas!

From,

The Grinch.

[Declan Bruce]

Dear Santa,

I am the Grinch. I would like green eggs and ham and more stockings and nuts and bolts and one Snowglobe. I think I deserve these gifts because I saved Christmas and I hope your flight does well.

Sincerely.

The Grinch.

[Keanne Gauchier]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I am the Mr. Grinch. I am a green Mr. Grinch. I live in a big snow hill up in the cold, high mountain. I still live in the cold, high mountain hilltop. I would like a puppy and Santa Stuffy, and a new toothbrush for my teeth. I would like a new hairbrush for my hair. I am so sorry for ruining Christmas for all the kids. I just want to live in the town with the others. I will never ruin Christmas again. I really love Christmas. I hope you have a good Christmas.

From,

The Grinch.

{Honey Auger]

Dear Santa,

I’m the Big Bad Wolf. I’m a wolf. I love taking baskets with food. I’m kind of like the Grinch but way more cool. I want food for Christmas and some cool toys. I deserve it because I will change my ways and not be the biggest bully ever. I’m sorry and I want to play at school with them. I want little dolls to play with Little Red Riding Hood. Please don’t tell anyone.

Sincerely,

Big Bad Wolf.

[Sheridyn Cunningham]

Dear Santa,

We are Cinderella’s evil stepsisters. We live in a small cottage. Everyone thinks we’re evil, but we really aren’t. We fight a lot with each other, but please move us to the nice list. We will try not to fight over who deserves the glass slipper. Anastasia and I finally decided to do lots and lots of chores. Drizella and I would both like a pair of glass slippers, fancy gowns for the Christmas ball, magic wands, and decorations for our small cottage. If you can’t get us all those things, please just get us a pair of glass slippers. Anything works! Santa, first of all, we deserve presents. We want glass slippers so we don’t fight over Cinderella’s pair. Drizella said we need fancy gowns because people will make fun of us wearing worn-out gowns. You do not like teasing, right? Nobody does. Second of all, we want magic wands to hunt down Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother. It seems like Cinderella is becoming selfish, greedy, and spoiled by her Fairy Godmother. Anastasia told me to use our wands to transfer Cinderella to the naughty list. Our mother told us to decorate the cottage. We don’t have a single ornament to decorate with. Please give us decorations to spread the love and joy of Christmas. Sorry for being really mean to Cinderella. She is actually pretty nice. We will do all her chores. We hope you have a safe flight. Good luck on delivering gifts. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Anastasia

and Drizella.

[Franchesa Reyes]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Big Bad Wolf and I live in the Forest Lane. I have been bad to the Three Little Pigs. I huffed and I puffed and I am sorry for blowing down the pig’s house. I promise I will help them build back their house. I will use bricks to build their house so when I get mad at them it won’t break if I try to blow it down again. I feel I deserve some presents. I would like a big electric toothbrush to polish my sharp teeth. One more thing I would love to have is a wire brush to brush my fur. I promise to leave the pigs alone. Have a safe Christmas.

Sincerely,

Big Bad Wolf

[Nechako Hamelin]

Dear Santa,

You may know me as the Big Bad Wolf but the story of me huffing and puffing is all a misunderstanding. You see, the day I went to the pig’s house I had an allergic reaction that day. But I needed to get some batter to make some cookies for my friend’s birthday and they asked me two days before their birthday if I could make them a batch of cookies. So I went to their first little pig’s house to ask if they had a bag of batter. But I knocked and knocked but he didn’t answer. So I looked in the window and the house was a mess. I thought no one was home but just when I was about to leave I felt my nose itch. I tried to run away but I sneezed so hard that the whole house collapsed. I saw the little pig, but he ran away before I could apologize. I went to the second pig’s house to ask for some batter and to apologize. I took a deep breath and sneezed and blew the house down. They ran to the third pig’s house so I chased after them and knocked on his front door but they did not answer, so I went down the chimney. If you don’t mind, I would like a coupon for 50 per cent off of meat, some canned ham, and some ribs. Thanks, Santa.

Sincerely,

Big Bad Wolf.

[Kyla Klingsch]

Dear Santa,

It’s me, Maleficent. I know I cast a spell on Aurora to make her prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die on her 16th birthday. Casting the spell wasn’t really my fault, it’s because I had recently gone to my doctor and I had to get three needles. So when my appointment was over my doctor told me that I might get angry, sad, or frustrated for no reason and do things I wish I hadn’t for a few weeks. So when I realized I wasn’t invited to the party I cast the spell and now I wish I hadn’t cast it. I’m really sorry, Santa. For Christmas this year I want Warrior books so I can read them.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

[Leah Thompson]

Dear Santa,

Hi! Harley Quinn here. You probably know me as The Joker’s girlfriend. I’m on the naughty list for stealing a little kid’s present. I’m totally not responsible for that. It all happened one day I was playing with my toys, then Mr. Jay came home with presents. “Ho, Ho, Ho!” he laughed like Santa. “Ooh, what’s that for Pudding?” I asked him. “For you, Harley,” he said as he gave them to me. “Gasp, for me!” I asked. He smiled and nodded. Boy, was I happy. The next day the police came and questioned us and do you know what Mr. Jay said. “Harley did. She came home with tons of presents.” He is a jerk sometimes. For Christmas this year I would like a Pretty Girls magazine and a dress Batman ripped during a fight.

Sincerely,

Harley Quinn.

[Laya Thunder]

Dear Santa,

My name is Croc Banner. I did not mean to scare those people. I can explain. I had a sore tooth so I went around town to find a dentist but everybody ran away from me without helping me find a dentist. I was holding my mouth open because of the sore tooth. Oh, and one more thing, I would like a super duper tooth repair tool for my sore tooth.

Sincerely,

Croc Banner.

[Derek Cote]

Dear Santa,

My name is Joker. Lots of people know me as the clown who is Batman’s arch-enemy. I use laughing gas to make people laugh so hard they can’t do nothing about being robbed. I use laughing gas because people were so sad. Why I take their money is I have a disease where I’m very white and can survive toxic waste. What I want for Christmas is a PS4.

Sincerely,

Joker.

[Bronson Cunningham]

Dear Santa,

It’s me! Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! I am famous for murder. I killed up to 30 people in one week. Please give me another chance. Santa, it was not my fault. I was working for a brain with a robot that is helping it. I did make two people into animals. I would like a Hatchimal because it can keep me company. It will talk to me.

Sincerely,

Shredder.

[Havyn Stout]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I am the green guy who ruins Christmas for the other people by spoiling Christmas and stealing presents and breaking trees. The reason I do these things is because I am sad, because you do not give me presents, so I get jealous and steal their presents. Next year, can you please bring me some presents so I can compare with them? For Christmas can you get me a stronger dog so it can pull me down the hill without me running over it?

Your friend,

The Grinch.

[Tristin Peacock]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I am famous for trying to steal all the children’s presents on Christmas Eve. The reason I did this is because I wanted to play with the presents. If I stole the presents, I wouldn’t be writing you this and I wouldn’t even be in this mess. When I wanted to play with the presents the presents broke. This is why I didn’t return the presents. I felt really sorry for not returning the presents. What I want for Christmas is an iPhone 6 because I really want one. And I would be glad to have one.

Your Friend,

The Grinch.

[Madison Grassl]

Dear Santa,

My name is Johnny Test and my dog’s name is Dukey, and my sisters are lab workers and they invent a lot of stuff in science. They both love the teenager next door, Gill, and they do science on me. When they do science on me it doesn’t work out because this boy lives in a volcano and loves my sister, Susan Test. Then he came to my house and then took her away. Then my other sister came running over to my room and told me that Susan got taken away from Bling Bling. Then we all went to the lab. Then Mary turned us into a shark and me and Dukey didn’t like the idea. So we had to save our sistgr from marrying Bling Bling. So that was the story. For Christmas I would like an Xbox 360 and a Halo set and a remote control racecar set, too.

Your friend,

Johnny Test.

[Kaylin Cardinal Montgomery]

Dear Santa,

We are Aliens. We’re known for stealing human’s underpants. We are sorry that we stole human’s underpants. We made a mistake and didn’t realize people needed underpants. We will help Santa return everyone’s underpants on Christmas morning. Santa, we would like our own Alien underpants.

Sincerely,

Alien Captain.

[Sawyer Pratt]

Dear Santa,

My name is Darth Vader. I am the one who always wants my son to come to the dark side. The reason why I want him to is because I never get to spend time with him or his sister, so that is the reason why. I really love my kids Luke and Laya. What kind of father would not love their kids? I really wanted them to visit so I sent a whole army out to get them and I helped Laya in one of the rooms in the spaceship and I just want to spend Christmas with them like a normal father would. So what I want for Christmas is a new life saver. Merry Christmas, Santa, and a Happy New Year.

Your friend,

Darth Vader.

[Dallas Carifelle]

Dear Santa,

My name is the Grinch. I am the Grinch who stole Christmas. I have a heart the size of a grape. I live in a cave where there is garbage. Unfortunately, I have been put on the naughty list for stealing children’s presents. I just wanted to have fun with them but they think I’m a thief but I’m not bad, they just think I’m bad. I’m really kind and gentle. For Christmas, I would like a house in the village and friends because I want to celebrate Christmas with the villagers and I will want to have a best friend.

Your good friend,

The Grinch.

[Navada Caouette]

Dear Santa,

It is the Grinch and I stole Christmas. I don’t take part in any Christmas activities and I broke into homes and stole presents and Christmas trees. I did this because I was not happy and I did not know the meaning of Christmas. For Christmas I would like a PS4, please.

Sincerely,

The Grinch,

[Marco Kuiken]

Dear Santa,

I am the Big Bad Wolf and I am famous for the fake story of eating the Three Little Pigs. It was all lies. The true story is I was making sandwiches and was out of bread. I had spilled pepper on my nose. That had made me sneeze and blow the houses down. I would like some good headphones and a small sluice box.

Yours Truly,

Big Bad Wolf.

[Kyle Robinson]

Dear Santa,

I am the Big Bad Wolf. I blew the Three Little Pigs’ homes down and ate the pigs and I want for Christmas is a PS4 game, PS3 and XBox 360.

Sincerely,

Big Bad Wolf,

[Nicholas Andrews]

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Joker. You may have heard of me. I have been famous for my attempts to upset social order to cause chaos and conflict with Batman. Since I found out I was on the naughty list, I have been so upset. I feel that I have been working hard to be a better community member, especially during the holiday season. Please consider this misunderstanding and bring me an Xbox. I promise I will try very hard to stay in peace with Batman.

Your friend,

Joker,

[Rylan Arams]

Dear Santa,

My name is Megamind. I am famous for taking over the world. I will tell you why I did what I did. I was sent to a prison when I was born. I grew up with criminals and I turned into one. For my Christmas wish I want an iPhone because if I go on a long trip with my family, I won’t be that bored. What kind of cookies do you like? What kind of reindeer food do your reindeer like?

Yours truly,

Megamind.

[Asia Badger]

Dear Santa,

My name is Poison Ivy. I am famous for poisoning people with a kiss and for Christmas I would like a poisoned flower because I am Poison Ivy and I will never poison people again. I just did that because I was so mad. That’s why I started poisoning people and I need help being nice to other people. I will never poison anyone again. I promise with all my heart so can I go on the nice list so I can have Christmas and all the other stuff you have heard of me is not true and I am so sorry.

Sincerely,

Poison Ivy.

[Lexi Deschutter]

Dear Santa,

Hi! I am Gargamel. I am famous for other magic and I am famous because I try to steal their magic. I sneak into their village to capture some Smurfs to take them to my castle. People like me when I help other people. I am a wizard and use my powers to get what I want. I want an XBox One for Christmas because my cousins have one. Cameron and Julian got one.

Sincerely,

Gargamel,

[Taggen Willier]

Dear Santa,

This is Maleficent. I know you have heard I made Aurora fall asleep. This is not the real story. She feel asleep because of the spinning wheel. It was made for me because there was a cricket in my house and it would not leave. So I made the spinning wheel to help me go to sleep. But Aurora found it. She woke up because I sent the boy to go kiss Aurora because he liked her and she liked him. That is the real story. What I want for Christmas is a lot of teddys, big teddys, that is all.

Sincerely,

Maleficent.

{Haley Billings}

Hi, Santa,

I am Brutus from Popeye. I was misunderstood about fighting Popeye and hurting people. Once Popeye opened up a can of spinach, next thing you know he goes crazy! At that time we were best friends. Can you put me off the naughty list and put me on the nice list? If so, would you get me a lot of spinach and a punching bag with Popeye painted on it? That’s a lot to ask from me because I don’t get gifts. I try to get Popeye’s attention by fake punching civilians. That’s what I want, Santa. I hope you could get these for me.

Sincerely,

Brutus.

[Keygan Tomkins]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Gaston from Beauty and the Beast. My favourite holiday is Christmas because you give presents to everybody in the whole town. Can you please put me on the nice list? I would like to have a phone, teddy bear, computer, and a printer for Christmas.

Love,

Gaston.

[Emily Gareau]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Captain Hook. I hope Mrs. Clause and the elves, and reindeer is doing well. Tell them I said hello. Well, anyway I have to have 10 billion golden hooks and a good luck charm and a fairy garden, shadow catchers, and a new crew. Me and Peter Pan are actually really good friends. We were just fooling around lots. I’m actually really nice, you just misunderstood, so please put me on the nice list.

Sincerely,

Captain Hook.

[Elise Ferguson]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from the Stepsister from Cinderella. I hope everyone is well at the North Pole? Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me, please, Also, can you put me back on your nice list? Well you see, I wasn’t trying to be mean to Cinderella, I was trying to help her wash the floor. For Christmas, I would like a ball gown, a new prince, a shiny diamond and glass slippers.

Sincerely,

The Stepsister.

[Kiera Auger]

Dear Santa,

It’s the Gingerbread Man. Tell the elves and reindeer to keep up the good work. Can you tell the elves to stop eating my friends, please? I shouldn’t be on the naughty list. Your elves should, because they’re eating my friends! Can I please have a gingerbread house and some running shoes? Thanks, Santa. I hope all children get what they want.

Sincerely,

The Gingerbread Man.

[Taylor Copeland]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Captain Hook of the Peter Pan movie. I hope everyone is well at the North Pole? Can you put me on the nice list please? I hope you are not mad at me. I was not trying to capture Peter Pan, I just wanted a friend. This is what I would like for Christmas: fairy dust, a new clock, and a How to Catch Peter Pan book. Thank you, Santa.

Sincerely,

Captain Hook.

[Keira Laughlin]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from the Queen of Hearts. Say hi to the reindeer for me. Also, can you please put me back on the nice list? You have made a big mistake! You see, I do not really cut of people’s heads, I just say that to scare them. For Christmas I would like a new Jabberwocky, new red lipstick and Alice’s head! Thanks, Santa, for seeing the big misunderstanding.

Lots of love,

The Queen of Hearts.

[Charlotte Boerchers]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Scar of the Lion King. I hope everyone is doing good at the North Pole. What I want for Christmas is to be a king. I was bad but now I want to be good from now on. I will promise to be good. One more thing is, I want is a cub so I won’t be lonely. I’m always lonely. I will be good from now on. I promise!

From,

Scar.

[Keaton Baker]

Dear Santa,

This is the Big Bad Wolf. Can you put me back on your nice list? I think there is a mistake! You see, I was not trying eat the three pigs. I was trying to be friends with the pigs. So what I for Christmas is a piggy farm and bacon – lots of bacon – and lessons on how to make a friend, like the pigs. Safe travel!

Sincerely,

The Big Bad Wolf.

[Isaiah Halcrow]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. I hate that name Wicked Witch because it doesn’t suit me. I’m not wicked anymore. When I died, I became nice so I need to be on your nice list, please. For Christmas I would a new life, ruby slippers and a puppy like Dorothy has.

Sincerely

The Not-so-Wicked Witch of the West.

[Kruz Marko]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Ursula from The Little Mermaid movie. I hope everyone in the North Pole is good. Say “hi” to the elves for me. I’m writing here today to be changed to the nice list. I just think that I need to say sorry to Ariel. I didn’t mean to prank Ariel, I was just jealous because Ariel has lots of friends and I don’t. For Christmas I want pebbles, a trident, a crown that looks like King Neptune’s, and some treasure. Thank you for listening, Santa.

Your friend,

Ursula.

[Shanae Auger-Cardinal]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Father Time. Is everyone well at this time? My robots are good except Pipsqueak. How are the elves? You have mistaken me by putting me on the bad list. I am truly good, though perhaps I did a bad thing. OK, a couple of bad things. Anyway, Santa, can you get me an extra core and another time machine? Oh, can you give me a portal please! Thank you, Santa. Wait! I forgot, move me on to the nice list, please.

Sincerely,

Father Time.

[Hunter Cunningham]

Dear Santa,

I hope everyone is OK at the North Pole? Say hi to Mrs. Claus for me, please. Also, please put me on the nice list, there’s been a mistake here. I don’t want to chop off my fake daughter’s hair…well, maybe I do. My hair is all black and white. I look like an old granny. And I want my daughter’s husband. Oh my gosh, he is so hot. But I’m just way to old for him. Sorry, but I’m too old for you. I want to go on the nice list, Santa! Sometimes I’m bad because you know ‘Mothers know best’. For Christmas, I want a new husband, mine is too picky, way too picky. I’m going to leave now, but remember, ‘Mothers know best’.

Sincerely,

Gothel.

[Jaedyn Noskey]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from Madame Medusa from The Disney movie The Rescuers. I’m writing this to see if you could put me into the nice list, please? I’m sorry for stealing that diamond. Could I have jewelry for Christmas? I’ll be good from now on.

Sincerely,

Madame Medusa.

[Tyshon Isadore]

Dear Santa,

Hi! It’s me, the Queen of Hearts! I think you have made a mistake, Santa. I wasn’t going to really kill Alice. Would you believe I was just acting, because I was! That’s why I should be on the nice list! For Christmas I would like purple lipstick, yellow lipstick and red lipstick and blue lipstick! Bye, bye, Santa.

From,

Queen of Hearts.

[Kali Brame]

Dear Santa,

This is Sid Phillips from Toy Story. I don’t want a toy for Christmas, Santa. I want to be on the nice list. It was a misunderstanding. I wanted to blow the toys up because I did not know they were Andy’s! For Christmas this year, I want a bomb kit, fireworks, dynamite, lighter, flame thrower. Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Sid Phillips.

[Josaih Supernault]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from the Grumpy Old Men off the Muppets. I hope everyone is doing well at the North Pole? Also, can you put us on the nice list? I think there’s been a mistake. For this Christmas we would like bigger muscles, new suits, and a new balcony. Please bring us these items for Christmas.

From,

The Grumpy Old Men.

[Landon BigCharles]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas from the Evil Queen from Snow white and the Seven Dwarfs! Please move me on to the nice list, not the mean list. I will be nice. The evil queen has a magic mirror and the Evil Queen says, “mirror, mirror” and then she can go through into her magical mirror. I’ve always wanted a teddy bear, a phone for Christmas and a beauty kit too, please.

From,

The Evil Queen.

[Emily Gareau]

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! My name is Slappy. I’m from Goosebumps. I didn’t mean to take the books and let all the monsters out, I was just so tired of being locked up in that book for sooooo many years! Can you please put me on the “nice” list. Pleeeease? For Christmas, I would like my own book to be burnt. Wahaha!

Sincerely,

Slappy.

[Jace Laboucane]