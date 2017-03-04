Events for young and old highlight Family Day

Family Day on Feb. 20 in High Prairie featured several activities for all ages, from young families to seniors. Events kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the High Prairie Legion Hall. Later, seniors participated in a cribbage tournament. The Sports Palace hosted free public skating, shinny, and a kids’ cardio workout. The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre hosted free swimming and water activities, and a special visit from mascot Buddy the Lifeguard. On Feb. 19, before the holiday Monday, activities were held at the High Prairie Agriplex with Thundering Hooves Gymkhana, Prairie Cattle Penners, and Lakeside Roping.