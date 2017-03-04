Events for young and old highlight Family Day

Fun at High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre featured a free swim sponsored by Tolko. Left-right, are Joe Cunningham, of Gift Lake, son Mason, 3, wife Latasha, and daughters Jaynah, 7, and Evajo, 9.

Family Day on Feb. 20 in High Prairie featured several activities for all ages, from young families to seniors. Events kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the High Prairie Legion Hall. Later, seniors participated in a cribbage tournament. The Sports Palace hosted free public skating, shinny, and a kids’ cardio workout. The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre hosted free swimming and water activities, and a special visit from mascot Buddy the Lifeguard. On Feb. 19, before the holiday Monday, activities were held at the High Prairie Agriplex with Thundering Hooves Gymkhana, Prairie Cattle Penners, and Lakeside Roping.

A seniors-only cribbage at the High Prairie Legion Hall drew tough but fun competition. Left-right, are Alice Johnson, Audrey Carlson, Gwen Cuthbert, and Lyle Martinson.
The free breakfast was delicious with pancakes at the High Prairie Legion Hall for the Brydson family of High Prairie. Left-right, are Paul, Aram, 5, Avaline, 3, and Brittany.
Mascots were invited to share in Family Day fun. Above, Sparky the Fire Dog enjoyed a special visit with the Palisoc family of High Prairie. Left-right, are Samantha, Scarlett, 2, Arianna, 4, and John.
Time for a relaxing dip! The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre featured a free swim sponsored by Tolko. Left-right, are Nathaniel Roth, 5, of High Prairie, mother Nancy, brother Owen, 2, and grandfather Lorne Anderson.
A free POUND fitness session for children was led by Gayla Arams, programming co-ordinator for the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board, at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.
Free skating, ice games and activities were part of the fun at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. Ryder McIntyre, 4, middle, enjoys a fun skate with his father Stewart, left, and mother. Amy.

