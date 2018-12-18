Enough is enough, Yellow Vest claims

The first people to attend the Yellow Vest Movement in High Prairie let their voices be heard. Left-right are Rob Anderson, Ron Keshen, Kristin Rich and Will Anderson.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News



They’re fed up with government and doing something about it.



A small but enthusiastic group of people participated in the first Yellow Vest Movement demonstration in High Prairie Dec. 15.



“The damage is done,” says organizer Kristin Rich, referring to the future of the country.



“Our children are the future of the country and are being held ransom.”



“Ransom” being economics, as both the federal and provincial governments continue to accumulate massive debt which our children and grandchildren will be paying.



Yellow Vest supporters also oppose the carbon tax and immigration, but don’t confuse the latter with people wanting to come to Canada and contribute. Too many, they say, are instead being supported by government programs taxpayers are funding.



High Prairie resident Ron Keshen joined the group and expressed support.



“I’m 100 per cent for,” he says. “They gotta know it’s no good for use.”



Keshen promptly presented a gas bill and noted the huge amount of carbon tax paid.



Yellow Vest is growing in Europe as many citizens are demanding action from government. It is catching on in Canada despite attempt to quash it, says Rich.



“As of this moment thee are over 80,000 ‘likes’ on Facebook,” she says.



The Yellow Vest Movement is a political movement that started online in May 2018 and led to demonstrations that began in France on Nov. 17. Moved by rising fuel prices, the high cost of living, and claims that a disproportionate burden of the government’s tax reforms are falling on the working and middle classes has prompted the cry for change.



The movement’s leaders chose the yellow vest as a symbol because of its high visibility.



The Dec. 15 demonstration will not be the first, says Rich, who notes many are afraid to become involved but support the cause. It was evident from the numerous honks of support from passing vehicles.



“We’ll stay and get our voices heard,” says Rich.