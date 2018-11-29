Enjoy the chili cookoff at Victory Church

A Celebrity Chili Cookoff will be held this year as part of High Prairie Light-Up festivities.



Victory Life Church is holding the cookoff, assisted by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. All profits from the cookoff will be forwarded to Beautification.



Six cooks from the community will be invited to participate. Each will prepare a large pot of chili for sale at the cookoff. To vote for your favourite chili, simply buy a judge’s plate for $5 which will include all six samples and a bun. A ballot will be issued and a ballot box provided.



Of course, if you fancy a specific chili, you can buy a soup bowl for the same $5 price but you will not be allowed to vote.



Victory Church is providing beverages while Beautification is proving buns, butter, napkins and cutlery.



Victory Church is opening the church at 10 a.m. for cooks, who must cook on site unless they have an approved kitchen at home and food handler’s certificate. Cooks are asked to finish cooking by 4 p.m. The church will remain open after the Santa Claus Parade at 6:45 p.m. and Light-Up celebrations in the Civic Square until about 9 p.m.



“We hope the community will support the cookoff, and we thank Victory Life Church for stepping forward,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



“We especially hope everyone considers coming to the church for supper from 5-6:30 p.m. to support our cause.”



Victory Church members are also providing a few extra pots of chili for sale.



To date, three chefs have stepped forward to participate. To enter the cookoff, please e-mail hpbeautification@hotmail.com or call {780} 523-4484 for details.