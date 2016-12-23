Enjoy a safe, healthy Christmas

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Healthy treats and messages were passed out to motorists in High Prairie when Alberta Health Services presented its Candy Cane Awareness Campaign on Dec. 10.

Emergency Medical Services and health promotions teamed up with community partners in the campaign that tours Peace Country communities.

“The Candy Cane Awareness Campaign expects to reach more than 10,000 drivers with winter safety information and holiday treats,” AHS communications officer Erika Dart says in an AHS news release.

Motorists receive a candy cane and holiday safety messages that include:

– Don’t drink and drive, it’s not worth risking.

– Prepare your vehicle for emergencies. Don’t get caught on the dark, cold road without a flashlight, warm boots.

– Drive carefully. Ice and snow can make winter driving treacherous.

Drive slowly, don’t hurry, and watch for other drivers.