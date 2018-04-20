Enilda waits for new fire truck

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Additional funding has been approved by Big Lakes County to buy a new fire truck for the Enilda Volunteer Fire Department.



At its regular meeting April 11, Big Lakes County council approved a recommendation to increase the capital budget for Enilda by $98,200. The money will come from the fire services capital replacement reserve.



“The previously budgeted funding for the capital replacement cost of the Enilda fire truck was approved at $350,000,” states a report from Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



A request for quotes was issued in February for the unit, with the price coming in at $448,200.



“When it was first budgeted, the numbers were too low,” says fire chief John McDermott.



Costs were actually set on a rate about 10 years ago, deputy CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.



“We didn’t take inflation into account in 10 years,” Panasiuk says.



“We have revamped the schedule since John arrived.”



The new truck will provide more capabilities to fight fires in the county, McDermott says.



“It’s more in line with our actual needs,” McDermott says.



The new unit will serve a dual purpose by providing the Enilda Fire Department with the ability to utilize a resource for both wildfire response as well as structural firefighting response capabilities, Nanninga says in her report.



The current unit in Enilda was designed for more of an urban fire response, rather than for rural, she notes.



The new unit is scheduled to arrive in June.



The new truck is part of the 20-year replacement plan.



The old fire truck could be sold.



“I would like to put in on consignment, sell it,” McDermott says.



Another option presented was to donate it to a needy community such as in Mexico where other Peace region fire departments have driven trucks to deliver.