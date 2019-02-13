Enilda firefighters Bissell, Caudron earn top fire service awards

Enilda deputy fire chief Donald Bissell received an Alberta Emergency Services Medal 40-Year Bar, 32-Year Bar and 22-Year Bar. Left-right, are Big Lakes County Fire Services fire chief John McDermott, acting CAO Pat Olansky, Reeve Richard Simard, Bissell and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

Big Lakes County takes time to thank the men and women who serve with honour

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Big Lakes County Fire Services honoured several dedicated and long-serving firefighters during its awards night Feb. 1 in Faust.

The county recognized members in fire districts in Enilda, Faust, Grouard, Joussard and Kinuso at the Faust Community Hall.

Reeve Richard Simard acknowledged the members for their dedication.

“Thank you for being an important part of the communities,” Simard says.

“Being a firefighter is not an easy job.”

He says the role has physical and emotional demands that take their toll on the members.

“Whether paid or not, firefighters make an incredible difference in all our lives,” Simard says

Alberta Emergency Services Medals recipents

Enilda deputy fire chief Donald Bissell
Enilda assistant deputy fire chief Fred Caudron
Faust deputy fire chief Robert Nygaard
Grouard deputy fire chief Herman Sutherland Sr.
Faust assistant deputy fire chief Walter Garrick
Faust firefighter Dawn Garrick
Kinuso deputy fire chief Everett Samuelson
Faust Capt. George Baker
Grouard firefighter Kevin Auger
Grouard firefighter Norma Auger
Kinuso firefighter Darcy Hunt
Enilda firefighter John Stokes
Kinuso firefighter Jim Zinyk

Milestone years of service recipients

40 Years – Enilda deputy fire chief Donald Bissell
35 Years – Grouard deputy fire chief Herman Sutherland Sr.
25 Years – Enilda assistant deputy chief Fred Caudron
25 Years – Jim Zinyk [Kinuso]
20 Years – Kinuso deputy chief Everett Samuelson
20 Years – Kevin Auger [Grouard]
15 Years – Faust deputy fire chief Robert Nygaard
15 Years – Norma Auger (Grouard)
15 Years – Grouard asst. deputy fire chief Herman Sutherland Jr.
15 Years – Kinuso Capt. Kieran Moore
15 Years – Faust Capt. George Baker
10 Years – Darcy Hunt [Kinuso]
10 Years – Dawn Garrick [Faust]
10 Years – Faust Capt. Ken MacEachern
10 Years – Faust assistant fire chief Walter Garrick
10 Years – John Stokes [Enilda]
10 Years – Grouard Capt. Darcy Halcrow
10 Years – Travis Cloutier [Grouard]
10 Years – Glen Quick [Faust]
5 Years – Tiffany Smith [Enilda]
5 Years – Brian Simpson [Enilda]

One other award was handed out. McDermott presented a Fire Chief’s Coin to Nygaard, Samuelson and Moore for their support as duty officers.

Enilda assistant deputy fire chief Fred Caudron received an Alberta Emergency Services Exemplary Medal and Alberta Emergency Services Medal 22-Year Bar. Left-right, are Big Lakes County Fire Services fire chief John McDermott, acting CAO Pat Olansky, Reeve Richard Simard, Caudron and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.
