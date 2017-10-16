Enilda Fire Department enjoys quiet year

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Enilda Volunteer Fire Department has recorded a light volume of calls this year.

“We’ve responded to more vehicle collisions than fires,” says longtime deputy fire chief Donald Bissell.

Firefighters have been called to four vehicle crashes in their service area, one which involved STARS air ambulance airlifting an injured person.

Outside the Enilda fire service area, firefighters assisted neighbouring fire departments on two fire calls.

Enilda fire crews responded to assist the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 15 to battle blazes that heavily damaged the Collett Building and The Pin Cushion Boutique.

Earlier, firefighters assisted the Grouard Volunteer Fire Department on Jan. 13 to a fire that destroyed a two-storey house.

Despite the low number of service calls, the department remains open and welcomes new firefighters.

“Right now we have 19 members and we always take more recruits,” Bissell says.

One longtime member suggests younger recruits.

“If we get more younger people, that will help make it easier for the older firefighters,” Bobby Smith says.

The fire department practises the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, phone Bissell at [780] 523-2209.