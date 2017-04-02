Enhanced policing gets another look

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Services for enhanced policing in Big Lakes County are under review.

At its regular meeting March 15, council initiated steps to review the memorandum of understanding with the High Prairie RCMP and the Alberta Ministry of Justice and Attorney General.

Last August, the agreement was extended until Aug. 31, 2019, with the understanding that Big Lakes County meet with appropriate representatives to discuss and set priorities for the MOU.

“Administration is looking for direction on what duties and responsibilities council expects from the enhanced police members,” says a report from CAO Roy Brideau, who was absent from the meeting.

“We want to discuss it with our CAO when he gets back,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

Council went in camera to discuss the document with Sgt. George Cameron, acting commander of the High Prairie RCMP.

The previous MOU focused on drug enforcement, Controlled Drug and Substances Act, crime reduction, and assist with investigations related to drugs, states a report from the CAO.

Administration has reviewed the current agreement with several highlights:

* The county will continue with its enhanced policing agreement subject to no reduction in staffing or services.

* The RCMP member position will be maintained as a permanent posting in the county, however, the RCMP will not be held liable for any vacancy that could occur.

* The county will provide any specialized training equipment needs, which may be required by the RCMP member to perform services directly related to the county bylaws pertinent to public safety, traffic law enforcement, and protection of county and public infrastructure.

Currently, two officers serve in the program at an annual cost of $156,000 each.