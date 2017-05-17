Emter named asst supt. of learning

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Treva Emter has been appointed by High Prairie School Division as its newly created position of assistant superintendent of learning.

She has been employed with the division for nearly 20 years, says a HPSD news release dated May 8.

“We look forward to your continued efforts to enrich the educational lives of our staff and students,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

“Congratulations on your new position.”

Emter has nine years of experience in the classroom, six of those with HPSD at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie and the other three with Northland School Division at the Gift Lake Community School.

She became the technology co-ordinator in 2006 before she was appointed as the supervisor of instruction in 2009.

Emter has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Education, both from the University of Lethbridge. She also has a Masters of Educational Leadership and School Improvement from the University of Alberta.

As well, Emter has facilitated professional learning opportunities at the Alberta Technology Leaders in Education conference and is a jurisdictional technology contact for Alberta Education.

For the position, Emter is responsible to:

-Research and provide curriculum supports;

-Supervise the curriculum co-ordinator;

-Act as the division’s connection with Alberta Education for assessment, curriculum and technology;

-Provide strategic leadership in the area of curriculum, assessment, and technology building on the board’s vision, mission, and priorities;

-Liaise with other school divisions and relevant outside agencies in the areas of curriculum, assessment, and technology;

-Work with divisional leaders and schools to support the adherence to the Learning Technology Policy Framework;

-Oversee a three-year project to continue to evolve the library commons in schools and at the division; and

-Supervise the division teacher/librarian.