Emter, Melnyk to be honoured June 28

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Marilyn Emter and Ken Melnyk will be honoured at the Town of High Prairie’s Citizen Appreciation barbecue June 28 as Outstanding Citizens.



Council decided on the pair at its June 11 meeting. Their names will be placed on the High Prairie Citizens Monument.



Emter will be honoured retroactively for 2018 and Melnyk for 2019.



Emter worked as a licensed practical nurse since 1966 before retiring. Her interest as a nurse helping others spread into her volunteer work.



She was a health advisory council member, volunteer for many Alberta Health Services activities, and the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.



Emter was also active in several minor sports groups including ringette, the Dolphins swim club, and minor baseball. She volunteered at such events as the CRC Radio Auction and Second Wind Boutique.



Melnyk is the town’s recently retired fire chief. He has served the department since 1981 and became fire chief on April 1, 2001.



In making the nomination, Mayor Brian Panasiuk wrote “you would be hard-pressed to find a person that has volunteered more hours to the town than Ken.”



In his years of service, Melnyk supervised the department’s operations including dozens of community events and fundraising.