Employees steal from owner

3 youths charged with theft at Smitty’s

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Three youths working at Smitty’s Restaurant in High Prairie have been arrested after a break and enter.



RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren, Media Relations Group, says police attended the break and enter Nov. 8.



“An undisclosed amount of cash, and a safe was stolen,” he says.



“RCMP acted on gathered intelligence and arrested three employees and recovered most of what had been stolen.”



Due to the accused being youths at the time of the incident, no names will be released.



The three were charged with theft under $5,000 and will next appear in High Prairie youth court Dec. 17 to enter pleas to charges.