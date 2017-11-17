Emergency funding allocated to museum

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has provided money in its 2018 budget for urgent repairs needed at the High Prairie and District Museum.

At its regular meeting Nov. 8, council approved a recommendation to confirm a 2018 capital grant request of $24,000 to the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society.

“Our funding should be subject to other funding,” CAO Roy Brideau says.

Linda Koesveld, society secretary, first made the request at council’s community budget input meeting Nov. 1.

Funding is required to upgrade the museum’s east wall that has deteriorated and damaged some of the artifacts.

Since the presentation, the upgrade has become more urgent.

The Town of High Prairie has also been approached for the same request for the project, estimated at $114,000.

“Currently, the Town of High Prairie has opted to pay for the majority of the repair straight away, but hopes to regain those funds through various grant programs and volunteer time,” says a report from Heather Nanninga, county director of corporate services.