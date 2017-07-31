Elks Rodeo notes

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Still room to enter Mutton Bustin’

They are the youngest competitors at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo and perhaps the most popular.

Is it any surprise that the biggest cheers at the rodeo may not be reserved for the professionals but a few 4-6-year-olds?

Mutton Bustin’ is a fan favourite and back for another year. Children six years old and younger muster every ounce of courage in their bodies and enter the world of rodeo for the first time amidst cheering crowds.

Complete with safety vest, the children hang on for dear life as the feared “beast” runs away from the rodeo clown after the child is placed atop the unwilling participant.

Children interested in entering can call the Elks office at [780] 523-3724 to register. You must be six years old or younger as of Jan. 1. It is free to register.

There is only room for 10 Muttin’ Busters each day so call now! As of July 21, plenty of riders were still needed. Spots do fill quickly as the rodeo nears so do not miss you chance to enter your child.

Mutton Bustin’ is held both days of the rodeo.

Annual Pony Raffle tickets available

Fifty-six years and going strong, not to mention a lot of smiling faces for the winners!

The annual High Prairie Elks Pony Raffle is again in full swing with this year’s pony donated by Vic Abel and tack by A-1 Western Wear and Tack.

In true rodeo fashion, a pony raffle is one of this year’s most sought-after winnings. The 3-year-old Gelding Quarterhorse comes complete with tack.

The pony raffle has been a fixture at the rodeo in High Prairie for 56 years, and the tradition keeps on going strong.

Tickets to win this lovely equine prize are one for $5, or three for $10. The draw for the pony will take place on the evening of Aug. 2.

Tickets are available at the High Prairie Elks office, Revolution Ford, Big Lakes Dodge, Revolution Chevrolet Buick GMC, Martin Deerline, UFA, Hebert’s Motor Sports, and A-1 Western Wear and Tack.

You must be 18 years or older to purchase a ticket.

Winner can ‘Pick Your ATV’

One lucky person will be riding off in a new ATV and be supporting the High Prairie Elks at the same time.

This year, same as last, the lucky winner of the 2017 High Prairie Elks Pick Your ATV Raffle will have several excellent side-by-side products to choose from:

* 2017 Honda Pioneer 10003PH;

* 2017 Honda Pioneer 700M4DH;

* 2017 Polaris Ranger 570EPS Black Pearl Mid;

* 2017 Polaris Sportsman 1000 High Lifter;

* 2016 John Deere PR-15-XUV 590i;

* 2016 John Deere PR-15-RSX 860i.

The second place winner receives $500 while third place receives $250.

Tickets cost $20 each or three for $50 and are available at the High Prairie Elks town office and various businesses in High Prairie.

Everyone is reminded you must be over 18 years of age to buy a ticket.

The draw takes place on the second day of the rodeo Aug. 2.

Support the rodeo and you just may be a big winner!