Electoral Boundary Review worries Big Lakes County

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will file a submission to the Alberta Electoral Boun- daries Commission.

At its regular meeting Jan. 11, council approved a staff recommendation to send a written submission to the commission.

Reeve Ken Matthews fears the current Lesser Slave Lake riding will be expanded.

However, he was more poignant with the commission itself.

“We have a huge concern with the make-up of the commission, that they’re all from southern Alberta,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

The chair is from Edmonton, the four other members include two from Calgary, one from the County of Mountain View based in Disbury, and one from Acme, about 83 km northeast of Calgary.

“It doesn’t represent northern Alberta,” Matthews says.

Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor Dave Marx suggests the commission include members that represent the four corners of the province, according to zones of the Association of Alberta Municipal Districts and Counties and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.

While much of the province’s 20 per cent growth in the past eight years has shifted to urban centres, Matthews and the AAMDC are worried that the realigned boundaries will create fewer and larger rural and northern ridings with less rural representation in the legislature.

An interim report with recommendations will be published by May 31 and a second round of public hearings will follow in July and August, with a final report issued by Oct. 31.

A public hearing was scheduled for Peace River on Jan. 19 in the first round of hearings.

Legislation requires that the electoral boundaries be reviewed after every second national census.

New ridings and altered boundaries will take effect in the next election.