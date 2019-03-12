Election forum will be held, promises Sharkawi

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake citizens will have a chance to ask the candidates questions at an election forum, says the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president.



The chamber plans to host an all-candidates forum for the upcoming provincial election after it is announced.



“I’ll make sure we have an all-candidates forum,” Sharkawi says.



An election must be held before June and the call by Premier Rachel Notley could come as soon as March 18.



The election campaign is four weeks.



For more information, phone executive secretary Brogan Severson at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.