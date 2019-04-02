Election forum April 3

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An all-candidates forum for the provincial election will be held April 3 in High Prairie.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce will host the forum at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre from 7-9 p.m., says chamber president Barry Sharkawi.



“The purpose of the forum is for people to ask questions to the candidates,” Sharkawi says.



Lesser Slave Lake candidates will present their platforms and issues followed by questions from voters.



Five candidates have been confirmed in the constituency as of March 29. Incumbent MLA Danielle Larivee of the New Democratic Party is being challenged by at least four candidates. She faces Robin Le Fevre of the Liberal Party, Suzette Powder of the Alberta Independence Party, Vincent Rain of the Alberta Party, and Pat Rehn of the United Conservative Party.



Election day in Alberta is April 16.



Advance polls are open April 9-13.