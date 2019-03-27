Election forum April 3 in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An all-candidates forum for the provincial election will be held April 3 in High Prairie.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce will host the event at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre from 7-9 p.m., says chamber president Barry Sharkawi.



“The purpose of the forum is for people to ask questions to the candidates,” Sharkawi says.



Candidates will present their platforms and issues followed by questions from the audience.



People will also have opportunity to speak with the candidates after the forum.



Four candidates have been confirmed in the race the Lesser Slave Lake constituency as of March 27.



Incumbent MLA Danielle Larivee of the New Democratic Party faces at least three challengers.



She faces Pat Rehn of the United Conservative Party, Alberta Party candidate Vincent Rain and Suzette Powder, who is running both for the Alberta Independence Party and as an independent candidate.



More candidates may be added to the list.



Election day is April 16.



Advance polls are open April 9-16.