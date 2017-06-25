Elders honoured, thanked for efforts during Seniors’ Week

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Seniors from throughout the region were honoured and celebrated during Seniors’ Week, June 4-10.

Events began June 4 with an afternoon tea and entertainment at the High Prairie Municipal Library. A delicious dessert and beverages was served to about two dozen attending.

June 5, Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services hosted the Wellness and Information Fair. A steady stream of people made their way through over a dozen booths, all offering programs or assistance to seniors. Some included Big Lakes FCSS, the High Prairie Municipal Library, Heart River – Pleasantview Lodge, the High Prairie Fire Department, High Prairie Golden Age Club, Alzheimer’s Society, High Prairie Victim Services, and several booths from Alberta Health Services including proper diet and diabetic recognition and/or treatment.

The annual Lakeshore Luncheon hosted by Big Lakes County in Joussard on June 7 attracted a full house at the JCA Hall. Big Lakes FCSS organized various events in High Prairie and Joussard during the week.

“We host these events as a thank you to you for all that you continue to do,” says Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard.

“During Seniors’ Week, we acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of seniors to our communities.

“Whether it’s your time, talent, wisdom or life experience, seniors’ contribution are at the heart of many community programs and charitable

organizations that improve quality of life for everyone in our county.”

Seniors were also thanked by Town of High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose, who represents the town on the FCSS board.

Soup and Bingo were on the menu June 6 at the Legion. Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie hosted a lunch and bingo on June 8.

Seniors gathered for a barbecue June 9 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, co-hosted by the Town of High Prairie and High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board. The event was originally planned for Jaycee Park, before rainy weather was predicted.

Seniors’ Week ended with a free movie at Park Theatre on June 9.