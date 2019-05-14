Efforts unproductive

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A police dog handler position in High Prairie remains a top priority for the Alberta RCMP.



Big Lakes County council received a letter from the RCMP at its regular meeting May 8.



“The Alberta RCMP remains committed to filling the dog handler position in High Prairie,” RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis M. Zablocki writes in a letter April 25.



“Currently, we plan on initiating another staffing action with the hope of filling the dog handler position in High Prairie.’



“Should this again be unproductive, we will continue to explore all options to improve service delivery while at the same time, assessing both public and officer safety benefits and opportunities.”



North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews urges council and administration update Zablocki and the new Solicitor General and Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer on the longtime issue.



“It’s important to meet face to face with them,” Matthews says.



He adds Zablocki is about the fifth deputy commissioner since the county and Town of High Prairie started to lobby for the position about six years ago.



“Local RCMP commanding officers say we need the dog here, not in Peace River,” Matthews says.



Zablocki says two staffing processes started in the last year, but were unproductive due to a lack of interest.



“We have also explored the possibility of deploying a new dog handler to High Prairie,” Zablocki says.



“However, is not supported by the RCMP Dog Service Training Centre at this time.”



New dog handlers require extensive field coaching and training and are stationed near experienced dog handlers, he says.



High Prairie S/Sgt. Warren Wright and council discussed the issue at its regular meeting March 27. Council supported Wright’s request to send a letter to RCMP K Division.



Both the county and the town have lobbied for a dog handler in High Prairie since the position left 2013, he says.



Since that dog handler left, the local detachment has experienced difficulty to appoint a dog handler, Wright says.



He says some leaders in the RCMP talk about moving the position to Peace River from High Prairie.



Const. Andrew Druhan was posted as a dog handler in town Jan. 30, 2018. He transferred five weeks later for undisclosed reasons.



Wright told town council at its meeting March 12 the position will unlikely be filled until at least the end of August. It’s when a new class of dog handlers graduates from the training school in Innisfail.