Efforts to revive Toastmasters fizzles for now

Paulette McGinnis is leading local efforts to revive a Toastmaster chapter.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The timing just wasn’t right.



It’s the conclusion reached by a scant few who attended a meeting at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Hall in an attempt to revive a Toastmasters chapter in High Prairie May 9.



Only four people attending the meeting; only two locals in addition to the other pair who attended to lead the formation of the chapter.



It was decided to try again in August or September instead of late spring and summer when people are away or busy.



Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving public speaking and presentation skills. It has not existed in High Prairie for over a decade but a local woman wants to revive the local Toastmasters International chapter.



The first meeting was held March 28 at Smitty’s Restaurant with only four attending. Paulette McGinnis is leading local efforts to revive the chapter and is herself a long-time member and advocate.



Dan McCosh, Toastmasters Division A director, which serves all areas in Alberta north and west of Edmonton, chaired both meetings, where he explained the numbers needed.



“You need 20 people,” he says. “The magic number is 20.”



Interest has been shown on social media but it has not translated to meeting attendance.