Efforts to post dog handler in region continue

RCMP Police Dog Services Const. Andrew Druhan and his German shepherd dog Chet were based in High Prairie in 2018 from Jan. 30 for about five weeks.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Efforts to return a police dog handler to High Prairie continue as a top priority for local RCMP.



High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright updated Big Lakes County council at its meeting March 27.



“I’ve been working with the Western Alberta District in Grande Prairie to identify a dog handler for High Prairie,” Wright says.



A police dog section was posted in High Prairie until 2013.



Since that dog handler left, the local detachment has experienced great difficulty to appoint a dog handler, Wright says.



He says some leaders in the RCMP talk about moving the position to Peace River from High Prairie.



The local detachment, the county and the Town of High Prairie have all lobbied authorities for the past four years to recruit a dog handler.



When asked what more the county can do, Wright suggests council send a letter to the new RCMP K Division commanding officer expressing con- cerns.



“We should write a letter,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



But council took no further action.



Big Lakes remains committed to the position.



“We want to get a dog handler,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“Keep working on it.”



He echoed the words of the past reeve.



Const. Andrew Druhan was posted as a dog handler in High Prairie on Jan. 30, 2018. However, he transferred five weeks later for undisclosed reasons.



Wright told town council at its meeting March 12 that the position will unlikely be filled until at least the end of August 2019. It’s when a new class of dog handlers graduates from the training school in Innisfail.