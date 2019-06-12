Efforts fall short

Rural crime must be addressed, says MP

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s an issue that concerns most, and as far as Canada’s Member of Parliament for Peace River – Westlock is concerned, one Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is failing on miserably.



Arnold Viersen says Trudeau is failing to tackle the issue of rural crime in Alberta.



May 23, Viersen issued a news release on the Conservative Party of Canada’s effort to curb rural crime.



In March 2018, Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs put forward a motion to study the issue of rural crime in Canada and its effects on rural communities and families. The motion passed with 287 yes votes May 30, 2018 and included a six-month deadline for the final report.



“The Liberal-controlled House of Commons’ Public Safety Committee tabled its report on May 16 – almost six months late – with zero recommendations for action. The Speaker of the House of Commons ruled this delay was “unparliamentary”, says Viersen.



Viersen is quick to blame Trudeau for the delay.



“It is shameful that the Liberals on the Public Safety Committee refused to take this issue seriously – even after hearing directly from affected Canadians,” says Viersen.



“The safety and security of all Canadians must be a priority for any prime minister,” he adds.



Bill M-167’s call to address rural crime received 101 endorsements across seven provinces, from various provincial and municipal governments, and local crime watch associations.



Evidence presented during the committee’s study showed critical gaps that are clearly within the mandate and scope of the federal government, says Viersen. He cites the follwing:



* A lack of police resources in RCMP detachments leading to response times delayed by hours – sometimes days;