Education Week festivities in full swing

Nevaeh Prince reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Nevaeh Prince

Joussard Reporter

Hello folks, my name is Nevaeh Prince and I will be bringing you the news from Joussard School for the month of May. I visited all of the classrooms and found out lots of news.



The Kindergarten students told me about visiting Christie’s Greenhouse this week and learning more about how things grow. They got to plant petunias and then picked a plant that was already growing.



Our school is discussing possible careers a lot during Education Week and the little kids were able to see what being a gardener and a greenhouse worker is all about. Great learning!



In Grade 1, our students were thrilled to tell me about their visit to Sucker Creek for the Teddy Bear Picnic that the Health Department hosted. The kids said they won lots of prizes and had lots of fun! They also learned so much about keeping their bodies healthy.



The students in Grade 2 reported they are playing a game called leg wrestling in P.E. This sounds challenging! In Art, the students have produced some beautiful paintings depicting sunsets and sunrises.



Students in Grade 3 have been constructing flags that represent Joussard School. These should be very interesting as each student is using their own creativity to show what represents their school to them.



Our Grade 4 students have been researching growing plants and actively watching their own growing ones. It seems like lots of learning about plants and how they grow is happening in our school.



In Grade 5, the students let me know about the excitement of seeing a golden eagle during their recent land-based learning experience. They also got to taste birch syrup and learn how it had been harvested.



And, in Grade 6, which is my class, we have been preparing for our PATs. In Science, we are learning about each planet in the solar system and creating our solar system with papier mache and balloons. This is a lot of fun.



We have been celebrating Education Week and have been busy all over the school with different activities. We have had a Literacy Genre game in the library, a staff trivia contest, staff vs student dodgeball games [staff won!], apple snacks, dress as your future career and trading classes for part of the day. This has all been lots of fun.



Next week we have a bunch of activities to celebrate Mental Health Week.



Thanks for reading my first report. I hope you will read all of them.