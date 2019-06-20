EDSCR grant approved

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A community organization in Enilda has been granted its annual funding from Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting June 12, council approved recreation and community hall operating grants to the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture for $57,143.



The county awarded $47,143 for recreational and cultural funding and $10,000 for community hall and facility grants.



The society also requested $1,000 for seniors’ activities and $2,000 in museum and heritage funding to complete maintenance and yard work.



However, it was denied on the basis the request did not conform with the county’s grant funding policy.