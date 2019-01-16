Editorial – Yup! Mad as hell!

Jeff Burgar

Is it worth the trouble to get a bunch of trucks, or tractors, or whatever might be related to the “gripe of the month”, a bunch of signs, and of course, parading people to try to get a message across?



We think so. Not because demonstrations are always effective communication. Too many of them, arguing too many interests, would all together simply lose their impact.



But right now, they are a popular way to get attention. Case in point of so-so results are the small demonstrations by people protesting carbon taxes. Most Albertans think carbon taxes are useless. Reasons include just another energy tax. Ineffective. Made so politicians can feel good. A burden on the Canadian economy while real polluters like China and India get a free ride, even while they build new coal power plants.



Carbon taxes are a sop to noisy environmentalists. As in, “We know it isn’t much, but it is a start.”



And, “Somebody has to show leadership.”



But why not tax incoming products from China? Or tax corporations outsourcing to India? The real problem isn’t in the average Canadian gas tank. It’s the pollution created by feeding the average Chinese factory or India call centre. Where are the protests outside of stores selling cheap imports, or corporations using cheap overseas labour? So, protesting carbon taxes hasn’t gone very far.



Yet! Canadians, on average, being the polite people we are, usually don’t flip cars and loot stores.



Bring TV cameras. Dress “protesters” up in camouflage and face masks. Instantly, you have a root-tooting event made for evening news shows.



When politicians babble “social license” nonsense, of course you are going to have fringe protests and demonstrations.



Legal demonstrations are fine. Which, begs a simple question: Why the heck does it take big protests and demonstrations to get political attention? Why does it take hundreds, if not thousands, of squeaky wheels to get some grease?



So we’re in favour of Yellow Vest protests in Canada. These are real people advocating for real issues, like pipelines and oil and car factories. Which means advocating for jobs and profits and of course, the taxes that pay for everything else. That includes somebody standing on a picket line outside a pipeline construction site.



There is an old saying, “Come at me with your fists, and I’ll come back with a club. Come at me with a knife and I’ll come back with a gun.”



Fifty people protest a pipeline? Come back at them with 150 people protesting the protesters. 500 protest oilsands? Come back at them with 5,000.



Canadians are being held hostage by increasingly illegal, wrongful and disruptive protests. On that note, kudos to the protesters in northern BC who agreed to take down their blockade to work to mutual agreement.



Gutless politicians have not only not enforced Canadian laws, they have actually, either through standing aside, or mealy-mouthed words, actually encouraged lawbreaking.



If legitimate protests are what it takes to get them to listen, then by all means, let’s get out there!