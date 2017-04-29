Editorial – Your money’s worth

Jeff Burgar

Roughly speaking, Big Lakes County taxpayers pay their politicians about $24,000 per year – each – for travel allowance, meals, meetings and general “get yourself ready for meetings” stuff. The Town of High Prairie pays about $15,000 per councillor.

It’s always interesting to ask, as some people do, are taxpayers getting their money’s worth?

Well, some days the answer is yes. Other days, the answer is no. Some days, county taxpayers do get value for the roughly entire $250,000 per year it costs to keep their councillors happy.

And some days, the taxpayers of High Prairie do get value for the roughly $150,000 they pay their politicians. Every day, every dollar? As we are fond of saying, “Oh look, and there goes another flying pig, too!”

Steve Jobs, the head of Apple Computers, was actually fired from the company he founded because he was too creative and imaginative. After a mild bureaucrat who replaced him almost bankrupted Apple, Jobs was hired back. He turned Apple into today’s most valuable company, worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Looking at the real world of government, politics and business, it is really staid, unimaginative, stoic conservative nature types filling the slots. That is, until we tire of their lack of performance. Then we tire of their lies. Their incompetence. Their conniving and politicking and cronyism.

In other words, until they fail us.

Which of course, is why American President Donald Trump was elected on many of his promises, from making America Great Again, to building a wall, to “draining the swamp”.

This also explains why ‘great brains’ across Canada and America seem to be asleep at the switch when it comes to holding some of our most valuable tech companies to account. There aren’t any great brains! Uber, the self-described ‘ride sharing’ company, tosses rules out the window, and is allowed to. It’s a taxi company! But they don’t pay taxi licenses, taxi insurance, require special driver’s licenses, and in general, are disruptive because they don’t follow the regular rules of well, taxi companies.

Facebook? Anybody, from newspaper to TV to radio, to yourself, even at the coffee shop, has legal responsibility to watch what is said on the air, in print, or even online.

Facebook, no! Until somebody reports you, you can say anything you want. The rules and laws of liability and slander seem to not apply.

Amazon pays next to nothing in property taxes and, as reported by National Post newspaper columnist Lawrence Solomon, has a great edge when it comes to beating up brick and mortar stores, all courtesy of operating outside the rules.

So we ask of our politicians, everywhere, in all those meetings, conferences and seminars where you all networked and “learned a lot,” how did these outfits build billion dollar businesses, pillage so many of your taxpayers, break conventional rules left and right, all right under your noses?

All while you were sipping wine and chomping down lobster paid by those same taxpayers.