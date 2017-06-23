Editorial – Your future awaits you!

Jeff Burgar

For those not paying attention, we are now coming to the end of a grand experiment in politics.

Sorry. We aren’t talking about the end of Wild Rose, or the Progressive Conservatives, as they debate joining together.

Sorry, there is no news that Premier Rachel Notley will be rolling back the carbon tax, not yet.

What we want to tell is that in just four months, the end will be marked of the first of the one-year extension to municipal term limits. Terms of office for Metis settlements, counties, municipal districts, towns and cities, used to be three years. After years of debate in provincial chambers, the three-year limit was finally changed to four years.

In the event, did the sky fall? Or the opposite, was any real progress or improvement made?

Neither, one would say.

But, as predicted by many, all that really happened was that the people in office, who in every election tend to get re-elected to that office, now seem to have an even better chance at getting re-elected.

Why have “new” blood, when the “old” blood hasn’t really screwed up very much?

That’s how most voters think. Better the devil they know than the devil they don’t know.

And of course, one or two deserving cookies can always get the boot, if that’s what is really needed.

So here we are, just four months away from a whole new round of municipal elections. We simple folks will again get to choose the mucky-mucks, the promise makers, the social climbers, the do-gooders, the legends in their own minds, who think they know best how to manage our local communities.

Ah yes, it is so exciting! Do you not agree?

Our numbers show the existing leadership in our area thinks they all have a clear shot at keeping their jobs. By ‘numbers’ we mean the statistic that says about 80 per cent of those already in office will be running again.

There are only so many reasons, or combinations of reasons, why these politicians would let their name stand:

1. They think they are doing a great job. That should be so obvious, of course voters will select them again!

2. They think voters are so stupid, they will just mark the ballot with the same old names.

3. They really like the paycheques. The perks. The travel here and there. Then there is the pay for meetings. And pay for special meetings. And even more pay to have special meetings to talk about the special meetings. All this, of course, at the expense of the taxpayers or government.

4. They think they are the best qualified to do the job. After their years [in some cases a decade or more] or months in office, all think they have enough under their belts to continue on with whatever they think they are accomplishing.

Newcomers, you who think you can do at least as well as those already there, you only have four months to reflect on running for office. The new term means it is harder than ever to break in.

But, now is as good as any time to start planning.