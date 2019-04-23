Editorial – Work starts now

Jeff Burgar

Big talk about Alberta now going to war with all the bad guys out there? Or just big talk by United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney to win the election?



In any case, don’t forget we have a constituency to look after.



The past four years of New Democrat rule were mostly not-so-bad, given the circumstances around crashing oil prices, which were not her fault. In fact, Rachel Notley’s move to impose production cuts last year actually raised prices.



In the fall of last year, WCS, which most people now know is the Alberta benchmark price, was in the $13 per barrel range. Today WCS is priced in the mid $50 range. Prices, however, are not everything. If you can’t ship your product, the highest price in the world does you no good.



Into this fray jumped Kenney. It’s a situation tailor made for any Conservative or Wildrose Party. But not for both. The election four years ago was like having two PC candidates in almost every constituency, both trying to beat one New Democrat. The conservatives split the conservative vote, allowing New Democrats to sweep into power.



Four years ago, Albertans might remember the federal government of Stephen Harper. It was not a big tent government, welcoming any and all beliefs, sexes, colours and creeds. Many of us were happy to cheer him on. But also, many of us instead held our noses and voted Conservative anyway. Our local reward was Arnold Viersen, whom we hope will soon inform us of his illustrious and storied track record in Ottawa. Or not!



Four years ago, we wrote in this column, for Alberta to not vote conservative. “Our new MP, Arnold Viersen, will have to be monumentally incompetent, including not being the already demonstrated yes man. Conservative rebuilding nationally will have to be monumentally incompetent. Plus, Trudeau will have to be monumentally capable and successful as Liberal leader and prime minister.”



We also wrote, “If you want even more alignment of stars, provincial Premier Rachel Notley of the New Democrats will also have to do a monumentally wonderful job. Then, probably only then, will we change our minds somebody other than a Conservative can do the job.”



So here we are.



Notley’s failure wasn’t that she didn’t run a good government. It was far, far better than what came before her. It might even be better than what we will see the next four years. Her failure was, her government was government as usual. Compromise. Deal making. Making choices between bad and worse. But not monumentally wonderful.



Even so, we thank Notley, her government, and our own MLA, Danielle Larivee, for doing not so bad. Not so bad given what you had to work with.



Four years ago, we also wrote “Harper had 10 years to do great things for Alberta. Mostly, he just took us for granted. It’s often said, voting predictably and loyally is a sure recipe in politics to be taken for granted and ignored.” So very true. Let’s hope our new MLA, Pat Rehn, remembers that.



While not ignoring pipelines and jobs for all Albertans, we have a big constituency that needs good government, jobs, and attention. Today!