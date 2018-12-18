Editorial – What a year!

Jeff Burgar

This year is almost over! As this year opened, this newspaper was optimistic an expanding economy would mean good fortune to Alberta. We were also optimistic that would filter down to our own part of the province, the Lesser Slave Lake region.



It did for awhile. Then the hiccups and glitches started! Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, the project remains stalled. Then TMX, the TransMountain expansion, was derailed. In response, Canada’s federal government bought the whole project, including the existing pipeline. The expansion remains in hearings and consultations.



Western Canadian Select, which usually sells at a discount to benchmark West Texas Intermediate, fell dramatically in the second half of 2018. Premier Rachel Notley told oil companies to cut production. The cuts of less than 10 per cent tripled the price producers got almost overnight. Alberta still isn’t out of the woods on this file. In fact, the NDP are now calling for “expressions of interest” in building new refining capacity in Alberta.



The year started out as a great year for grain producers. All the way up to harvest time. Then Mother Nature had a whim to dump snow across most of the province. Bumper yields turned into so-so amounts, along with reduced grades.



Trump’s ideas of free trade rocked the stock markets. Forestry companies felt the impact and watched their stocks fall, despite solid reviews of their businesses. In fact, the Trump Effect on world affairs is amazing. From China to Mexico and Canada, to climate change and manufacturing, there is little Trump ignores.



This is not a career politician hoping to kick problems down the road for some other career politician to themselves fuffle over, talk pompously about, then ignore. This is a business person who knows problems should not be allowed to fester and grow. This continues to baffle political opponents and mainstream media, and seems to absolutely dominate the news cycle.



So much so Time Magazine could not bring itself to name Donald J. its “Person of the Year.”



But he was runner-up!



As we often say, there is so much more to life. Babies are born. Families are created. We still mourn loved ones we lost. Our children grow astonishingly fast. Life’s rewards are earned, as are life’s penalties. For better or worse, our lives go on.



We hope no matter your fortunes, live life to the fullest. Learn something each day. Tell someone you love them each day. Hug someone. Smile at someone. Enjoy being alive. Help others around you do the same.



If you did even a part of this, 2018 was a great year for you.

Thank you all

At South Peace News, we thank our readers and advertisers for letting us into your home each week, as we bring you our community news.



Through all the good news, bad news and indeed, our mistakes, we will strive to earn and keep your respect in this, one of the best communities in the best province in the best country in the world.



From staff and management, a very sincere Thank You.