Editorial – We are but 1 step away

Jeff Burgar

The horrible death count, and still climbing, of deaths from current California wildfires proves a simple fact – man many times is not up to the job of fighting forest fires.



All the expertise and know-how might indeed be there. But expertise doesn’t mean much when you don’t have enough heavy equipment to build fire breaks. Or enough water bombing equipment to put retardant where you need it, when you need it. Or enough boots on the ground to get people out.



Suddenly, in an instant, as shown by the photos coming out of California of cars and ruins, people were surrounded by flames. No place for them to run to. No way for anyone to rescue them. Nobody in the right place at the right time to help.



We are reminded either of the Slave Lake or Fort McMurray fires could easily have matched California in lives lost. In Slave Lake’s case, about 400 people gathered in the Walmart Canadian Tire parking lot. Roads were blocked by fire, smoke, or considered too dangerous to allow people to leave on them. In Fort McMurray, people escaped on the one highway leading south, even while flames bordered the road and licked at their vehicles.



Setting aside the disastrous losses in all manner of property, from homes to businesses to vehicles and so much more, it seems, compared to California, Canadians were extremely fortunate to have come through the fires with no loss of life, except two who died in a traffic accident fleeing the fire in Fort McMurray. No matter what your views on climate change, whether natural or man-made, statistics tell us things are not going to get better or will even stay the same as they are now. They are getting worse. Hotter and drier forests are a new normal. In the 19-year period between 1980-99, wildfires in the United States burned more than 2.4 million hectares [6 million acres] in only two years. In the 17 years between 2000-17, 10 of those years saw burns above that size. It is also estimated the fire seasons around the entire planet have increased in length by 19 per cent.



It all makes for very interesting discussion. There are arguments for making people build FireSmart zones around their towns, cabins, campgrounds or farms. There are arguments for allowing fires to burn, as they did for thousands of years before man started putting them out, thereby creating a lot of fuel for the next fire.



Plus, putting out fires changes the ecosystem in ways we probably don’t really understand.



Plus, there is always demand for more money for more boots and more equipment.



California, a state that most times the past several years seemed in perpetual drought, has our sympathy. At the same time, already it can’t look after its homeless. There are huge gaps between the rich and poor. Many of those rich want to live in tree shaded neighbourhoods and touristy towns like the burned Malibu and Paradise. It’s a similar situation in interior British Columbia. There’s a lot of trees in a lot of very dry areas.



As we’ve seen in northern Alberta, not being in such a dry area helps. But when a big or small fire really wants to burn, it doesn’t mean a thing.