Editorial – Those awkward days of summer

Jeff Burgar

Continued from last week…

It seems, in most Alberta communities, adults and youth are mostly left to their own devices when it comes to organized sports in summer. For most communities, with the exception of swimming and perhaps ball programs in larger places, recreation departments pretty well shut down for the summer season.

This is interesting. Some politicians love throwing endless amounts of money at recreation. Their argument is, money spent on recreation keeps kids off the streets. Presumably, a kid on the street is falling into bad company, picking up bad habits, getting into trouble, and doing foul deeds which may not lead to a life of crime, but certainly aggravates the whole community.

It has to be asked, when recreation programs disappear during the summer, do kids also take a holiday from doing hurtful things in summer?

If we aren’t running summer programs, that must be the case. Or, is the whole premise here wrong? Do recreation programs, as nice as they are, have little to do with juvenile crime?

A person involved in recreation in Grande Prairie says, “As an adult, looking back on my youth, I was always interested in sports. But I don’t know if an adult, back then, could somehow have put that interest in my heart if it wasn’t there to start with.”

That is interesting. There is another point, too. If the whole point of throwing money at recreation is to occupy young people’s time with more productive pursuits, why not programs geared to all youth, not just programs with an athletic focus?

This is the aim of some popular “summer leadership” programs in Grande Prairie. It isn’t all about sports, but about skills and learning.

The same Grande Prairie person says another problem is volunteers. During winter, spring and fall, there are plenty of volunteers helping paid recreation staff. When summer rolls around, except for swimming and slopitch, the volunteer pool dries up, and so does interest in sports programs.

Going by the examples in Grande Prairie, maybe there is a combination of things happening here. Summer programs have to be organized. Parents have to be interested enough to bring or send their kids. Some parents and adults have to volunteer.

Going further, programs don’t have to be just about sports. Electronics, woodworking, art, music, leadership programs and more can all be involved if the resources are all put together.

But, if Grande Prairie has trouble, what hope is there for summer programs in smaller places like Falher or Peace River or High Prairie?

And those programs suggested for summer? If they sound like a good idea in July or August, why not the other 10 months of the year?

When we throw money at a typical recreation programs, are we really saying that only athletes run wild in the streets if they aren’t kept busy?

Is sports just a low-hanging fruit, easy to organize and easy to brag about results? Except in summer.

All good questions for any politician.