Editorial – There is always somebody

Jeff Burgar

A careful observer might see that, unlike many newspapers and Web opinion sites, our columns are signed.

The opinions expressed in this particular column, this editorial, might express the consensus opinion of the newspaper as they do in many other publications. Even so, we feel that since our Letters to the Editor must be signed, and the authors of contributed columns are also identified, it is only fair our columnist attach their names to their copy.

Having said that, this is a particularly personal column.

March 1, I attended the annual general meeting of the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society. Even though this meeting was advertised and publicized, I did not know it was the AGM of the society. I had heard it was a meeting to talk about a splash park in High Prairie.

First, for those who might not know, a splash park is pretty well what it sounds like. It’s a slab of cement with some sprinklers and fancied up spray jets of all sorts, like tunnels to run through. There are drains, and usually picnic benches and grass surrounding it. It’s a fun place for parents to take their children on a summer day.

I don’t know if warm water has to come out of the sprinklers, but I suppose some parks have that option.

It sounds like a good idea. So, off I went to the meeting. My intention was to check out all the young parents attending, and write this column congratulating them on stepping forward to make the community a better place.

As so many volunteers know, it is very easy to be “volunteered out”. There always seems to be too many jobs to do, and never enough volunteers to do them.

Plus, there is the ATSOP or STP syndrome at work. You know, “Always The Same Old People” or “Same Ten People” coming out.

These days, “old” is more true than ever. I don’t see many young people volunteering.

This is a key point, the “I don’t see” remark. In fact, there are young people volunteering everywhere. I just don’t see them because I am not in the same groups. From minor hockey to quilting to air cadets, there are young people stepping up to do their share. And just like always, never enough. Yet, the community still manages to get things done.

The Sports Complex Society started with the dream of an integrated recreation facility. It built the Aquatic Centre, the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and the Q Skate Plaza. There will be projects in the future, developed and handled by new and old faces.

All, of course, volunteers.

So, while I was disappointed there wasn’t a huge turnout of eager moms and dads ready to start on a splash park, I am not completely discouraged. Not at all!

Maybe a splash park will be the next project. Maybe something else. Our communities and our region are wonderful at volunteering and have been since their beginnings. I am very, very confident that will continue.