Editorial – The story never ends

Jeff Burgar

The ongoing debate over Obamacare – one of the main health insurance programs of our American neighbours south of us – should be of great interest to Canadians.

Before Obamacare, or as it is correctly called, the Affordable Care Act, was created seven years ago, 20-50 million Americans out of a total of 325 million, did not have health insurance of any kind. Obamacare supposedly cut that number to about 10 million, but in the process, according to just about everybody, created its own death spiral. The Obamacare health insurance program will die from its own ever-increasing costs.

Depending on who is telling the story, without radical overhaul, the system will self-destruct in 3-7 years.

At the same time, it will make some Americans fabulously wealthy while bankrupting the rest. Or, alternately, force changes that would rein in those ever-increasing costs.

So, President Donald Trump brought in his own version of health insurance last week. This was one of his key election platforms when he ran for president.

But, badly sold to both Republicans and Democrats, it became obvious to Trump there would not be enough support even from politicians in his own party to bring in his new health insurance plan. Unable to get his new law into effect, he finally pulled the proposed bill without even facing a vote.

Americans seem no better at figuring out rising health care costs than anybody in Canada. Expensive new technologies, expensive new medicines, an aging population, and of course, the natural desire of people to earn as much money as possible, and the natural desire of people to have the best health care they can vote for, all contribute to these costs.

Despite how proud we are of our Canadian system of universal, one payer, health coverage, there seems to be no rush south of the border to willy-nilly copy our system.

In Canada, some argue that having a dual, private-public health system with the user choosing how he gets his medicine is the only way to rein in our own costs. Yet in America, there is a growing chorus that choices will fall by the wayside in favour of single-payer. In other words, nobody knows for sure what is best.

While rising health costs are said to be horrible, do not forget there is somebody else at the other end. For every cheque written to pay a medical bill, somebody is cashing that cheque.

Health care costs money. Everybody making money pays taxes. Handled with that in mind, health care can be though of as, not a cost centre, but a profit centre and major economic driver. There is opportunity here.

America might seem to be stumbling around, trying to figure out a way to make things work. But never underestimate the free-enterprise system of that country and its ability to create wealth from seemingly thin air.

Meanwhile, Alberta is already a leader in health care. Let’s stay that way.